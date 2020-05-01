VTA to Require Face Masks Starting Next Week

While Santa Clara County health officials haven’t mandated face masks in public, anyone looking to board VTA buses or light rail starting Monday will be required to cover their face to slow the spread of Covid-19.
The transit agency has already taken a number of precautions to protect both its riders and drivers. In late March, VTA started requiring passengers to board at the back of the bus in an effort to maintain enough distance between riders and the driver.
VTA has also limited rider capacity to nine people on 60-foot buses, six people on 40-foot buses and five people on 35-foot buses. That number may increase based on whether there is a family traveling together.
For more information about VTA’s health standards visit vta.org/covid-19.
“required”?
No one is “required” to ride your stupid VTA, and this is just one more reason to NOT ride your stupid, slow, inefficient, wasteful disease spreading VTA.
VTA is an experimental bio weapons’ lab on wheels, that should have been shut down for ever back in January!
VTA already had the lowest percentage of fare box revenue to operating costs in the entire country. Now it is going to limit 60 passenger buses to 9. They grow dumber by the day at the VTA board room.