VTA to Require Face Masks Starting Next Week

While Santa Clara County health officials haven’t mandated face masks in public, anyone looking to board VTA buses or light rail starting Monday will be required to cover their face to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The transit agency has already taken a number of precautions to protect both its riders and drivers. In late March, VTA started requiring passengers to board at the back of the bus in an effort to maintain enough distance between riders and the driver.

VTA has also limited rider capacity to nine people on 60-foot buses, six people on 40-foot buses and five people on 35-foot buses. That number may increase based on whether there is a family traveling together.

For more information about VTA’s health standards visit vta.org/covid-19.