November Ballots for SJ City Council Take Shape

While Tuesday’s Primary Day was not a strong day for incumbent San Jose City Council members, unofficial results with about half the ballots counted revealed the likely pairings for November in all but one district.

The margins were wide enough to predict these contests in November: Michael Mulcahy v. Olivia Navarro in District 6, incumbent Domingo Candelas v. Tam Truong in District 8 and incumbent Arjun Batra v George Casey in District 10. In District 4, incumbent David Cohen and Kansen Chu were the only primary election candidates.

In District 2, Joe Lopez held a comfortable position over four other candidates, but Pamela Campos, Babu Prasad and Vanessa Sandoval were in a tight battle for the second ballot position, as of Tuesday night.

As expected, Mayor Matt Mahan easily won re-election, avoiding a November runoff with 87.6% of the ballots after Tuesday's initial count. Mahan was reported with 70,507 votes, to 9,983 for challenger Tyrone Wade.

Only one of three incumbent San Jose City Council members – Cohen in the 4th District – was in a comfortable re-election position when polls closed Tuesday.

Candelas, who was appointed to the post last year, led Truong by fewer than 500 votes in District 8. Another council appointee, Batra in District 10, trailed Casey by 411 votes at the vote-counting’s halfway mark.

Here are the details of Tuesday’s vote, with more votes being counted through March 12:

Council District 2

Pamela Campos 1,503

Joe Lopez 2,412

Babu Prasad 1,428

Vanessa Sandoval 1,194

Council District 4

*David Cohen 4,173

Kansen Chu 2,890

Council District 6

Michael Mulcahy 4,270

Olivia Navarro 2,981

Angelo Pasciuti 1,335

Alex Shoor 1,604

Council District 8

*Domingo Candelas 4,064

Tam Truong 3,581

Sukhdev Bainiwal 2,731

Surinder Dhaliwal 203

Council District 10

*Arjun Batra 3,944

George Casey 4,405

Lenka Wright 2,767

* incumbent