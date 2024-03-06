Liccardo Stays on Top, Simitian Widens Lead over Low in New 16th District Returns

More than two hours after polls closed tonight, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo held his lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Joe Simitian in the 16th Congressional District, as Simitian widened his margin over state Assemblymember Evan Low.

If the rankings hold, November will see two moderate Democrats facing off against one another. One is a former mayor of Palo Alto, the other of Silicon Valley’s largest city.

As of 12:06am on Wednesday morning in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties the three local political heavyweights solidified their positions at the top of a stack of 11 candidates – nine Democrats and two Republicans – seeking to represent about half of the City of San Jose, its western suburbs and the heart Silicon Valley.

Liccardo, with 18,939 votes, held a 4% lead over second place contender Simitian, with 15,406 votes. Low counted 13,586 votes. The numbers include both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

San Mateo voters helped Simitian move closer to clinching the all-important runner-up finish – and a spot with Liccardo on the November ballot. In the “top-two’ open primary, voters of any or no party affiliation could vote for any candidate.

Another candidate to benefit from the more moderate San Mateo voters was Republican Peter Ohtaki, whose 11,437 vote more than doubled the vote for three-time congressional candidate Rishi Kumar. Ohtaki moved up on Low's total, but both fell further behind Simitian as the vote count reached the midpoint late tonight.

The 16th District seat was left without an incumber with the November announcement by Rep. Anna Eshoo that she would not seek re-election after 30 years in the House.

County election officials will be counting votes until the March 12 deadline for ballots mailed today, the postmark deadline. More than 90 percent of votes were cast by mail over the past month.

Most of the district is located in Santa Clara County, but it includes southern portions of San Mateo County.

The county Registrar of Voters office in San Jose reported what is expected to emerge as a record low turnout, below 30% of registered voters.

Liccardo, 53, served two terms as San Jose mayor and two-terms as a council member following a stint as a prosecutor in the county District Attorney’s Office. The Georgetown and Harvard Law School grad grew up in Saratoga, and in San Jose near his grandfather’s grocery store. Considered a moderate with strong ties to Silicon Valley tech and real estate firms, he led the city during its growth as a tech center, championed a high-speed rail link and BART extension into San Jose and gained national recognition for the city’s attempt to require gun owners to have liability insurance.

Simitian, 71, is in the final year of his third term as a Santa Clara County supervisor. The former Palo Alto council member served in the California legislature as an Assembly member and state senator. He led efforts in the county and state to build affordable housing, increase environmental protections and boost mental health services. He led early with endorsements from many local elected officials – highlighted by a cherished endorsement from Eshoo –, and was considered a moderate Democrat..

Low, 40, an openly gay progressive with strong organized labor support, has served in the Assembly since his first election in 2014. He is a former mayor and council member in Campbell, and is considered a rising next-generation star in the Democratic Party. He also is chair of the California Asian American & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus and a Member of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

Relative newcomers to politics in the 16th District battle didn’t rise to the top in a primary campaign that was just three months long because of Eshoo’s late retirement announcement, and also interrupted by the holidays.

Tech security entrepreneur Peter Dixon of Portola Valley, a former Marine officer and Pentagon consultant, was successful at raising money.

His total was higher than Palo Alto Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims, a best-selling author of parenting books and a TED speaker, is a former corporate lawyer and Stanford University professor and dean. She describes herself as queer and bisexual, an African-American born in Nigeria, and accumulated a wide range of regional and national endorsements from feminist and civil rights groups.

Rishi Kumar ran his third campaign for Eshoo’s seat. The tech executive and Saratoga council member received more than 42% of the vote in his last challenge to Eshoo, in which he called for new leadership in the high-profile district. Kumar was fifth early in this year’s primary.

This article was updated at 12:43am.