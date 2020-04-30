Autopsy Reveals Horrific Injuries Caused by San Jose Council Candidate’s Fatal Car Crash

Four months after a San Jose council candidate fatally struck a man with her SUV, the Santa Clara County coroner has released an autopsy report detailing the extent of the trauma that killed 66-year-old Timothy Starkey.
According to the five-page document, the Santa Cruz resident died on Dec. 16 from multiple injuries after Jenny Higgins Bradanini’s car plowed into him on the side of the road in a 25 mph zone near Blossom Hill Elementary School in Los Gatos.
It’s unclear how fast she was driving because the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department has yet to disclose any details about the collision, for which no arrest has been made and no charges filed.
But the autopsy report indicates that the force was strong enough to almost sever Starkey’s legs “with extensive crushing bone and soft tissue injury.”
“The lower extremities show near amputations of the legs at the knee with multiple displaced fractures of the distal femur, patella, proximal tibia and fibula and extensive crushing injury of the soft tissue,” the document states.
Authorities have said he died upon impact.
Assistant Medical Examiner Medhi Koolaee, the forensic pathologist who signed the report on Feb. 13, deemed the manner of death an accident.
San Jose Inside was unable to reach the Starkey family by press time. And Higgins Bradanini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is so terrible. My deepest condolences to this victim and the family.
So, is she still out there on the roads? Look, I know it would be a real inconvenience for her to have to find alternative means of transportation and maybe I’m being really petty about this, but I don’t think she should still be driving!
It isn’t just when she’s driving:
https://www.sanjoseinside.com/2019/07/17/san-jose-council-candidates-stolen-car-allegedly-used-in-gang-related-drive-by/
Dude, where’s my car?
I am not so quick to judge because I feel that this could happen to any of us – all it takes is a second or two of being distracted… This is tragic for all involved.
Susan, I agree and disagree. Everyone makes mistakes, so of course it’s inevitable that people are going to make mistakes when they drive. I know I have made mistakes behind the wheel in the past that have endangered others. So from that perspective, I think we all need to be ready to forgive Ms. Bradanini in our hearts, to recognize that none of us are perfect and it’s not impossible that, through some twist of life that we would never think could happen to us, we could end up in a similar position to the one she occupies.
On the other hand, we have to consider just how much of a mistake she made. Yes, none of us are blameless, but some of us are more to blame than others. It’s not impossible that I make a mistake while driving someday and take someone else’s life, but I make such an effort to be a cautious driver that I find that outcome very unlikely. Maybe what Ms. Bradanini did could have happened in two or three seconds, but it would have had to have been such a drastic shift for her to have crossed that much road in that much time. We don’t have the facts of the case yet, but as far as I can tell she made some sort of choice, maybe to text someone, maybe to turn around in her seat and grab something. It’s hard to forgive someone for the terrible consequence of their actions when you don’t know what those actions were. Obviously the public’s forgiveness is a lot less important than that of the Starkey family themselves, but I don’t think the former will be possible until the details on what happened emerge.
The police have had enough time to close out their investigation. It should have been simple enough to determine fault and if warranted, to file a criminal complaint. I guessed Bradanini would not be a favorite of the law enforcement community. I thought it was delayed to create FUD. But she lost so there’s no longer any reason to withhold the results.
> I guessed Bradanini would not be a favorite of the law enforcement community.
Bradanini was/is a favorite of the South Bay Labor Council.
They are not shy about making their wishes known to local government authorities and protecting the image and reputations of themselves and their favorites.
For that reason, any lucid adult should question the integrity and honesty of any related investigations and the decisions to withhold information.
No police report after four months?
> the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department has yet to disclose any details about the collision, for which no arrest has been made and no charges filed.
it is entirely rational for lucid adults to suspect funny business . . . or worse.
Ok Susan,
So you practically cut a person who is unloading a car well off the driving lane and then I’m supposed to think by your rational that Jennifer doesn’t lose her driving privilege b/c anyone of us could become distracted? True maybe, but then again I’ve never killed or injured anyone with a car and I’d expect to pay consequences if I do. I don’t think that this is just a matter for an insurance company to pay a settlement and then life goes on as before.
Once again, there is evidence to support the concept that there are two different justice systems in this country.
Are the Starky family on board with this article? (Said couldn’t be reached) I understand it might be public info but seems disrespectful to the deceased and his family in the name of politics. just my opinion.
Disturbing as the details are to read, I found a particular eeriness about them as I recall a local woman’s legs were actually severed in almost that exact spot approximately 10 years ago. I can’t remember the details,, but it definitely happened. She was dropping her kids off near the parking lot (before the remodel) and someone hit and pinned her, resulting in the loss of both legs. Strange coincidence.
My condolences to the family. The autopsy report confirms that Mr. Starky suffered serious physical damage. The fatal injury occurred in December 2019. Hopefully, the local police department will release a report soon so that the public will know the facts that led to Mr. Starky’s death.
Thanks Jennifer for the update, gruesome as it is. One question: your article says the autopsy was finished on Feb 13. Is it normal for police to sit on a report like this for 2 months to make it public?
Excellent question, and worthy of being asked by the media, especially since a very relevant election was being held on March 3. Was there some reason, or otherwise some request to prevent releasing this before the election?
I am a Los Gatos attorney and long-time family friend of the Starkeys. Shortly after the tragic incident in which Tim Starkey was killed I identified myself to SanJoseInside (SJI) as the spokesperson who would respond on the family’s behalf in connection with news stories concerning the incident and the driver of the vehicle, Jenny Badinini. Since then I have had occasional requests for updates on the status of the police investigation, and I have responded with what I know. On Tuesday of this week, I received an email from SJI asking for current status and advising of the intention to publish graphic details of Tim Starkey’s injuries disclosed in the coroner’s report. On Tuesday evening, I responded to the SJI reporter by email, a portion of which was the following:
“I had a conversation with Kathleen [Starkey] yesterday in which she recounted receiving a card from a woman who actually witnessed the incident. She very gently assured Kathleen that Tim did not suffer and that everyone present was extremely respectful of his body. These comments were very reassuring to her, but at the same time brought on a tremendous surge of emotion and sadness, even during our phone call. Like anyone in this situation, she is devastated that she was not with him when he died, never had a chance to say goodbye, and has a very difficult time living with the visuals of what happened to him and his last moments all alone. I don’t know what report you received or how it came into your hands, but I can assure you that publishing the details you mention will be devastating to Kathleen and the kids. I hope you will listen to your humanitarian better angels and omit any graphic description of the accident result, which so far, I know, has not otherwise been discussed in the view of the family. I would personally be very grateful.”
On Wednesday, the reported acknowledged my email and stated that “[t]he last thing I want to do is upset the family any further as I know this is a very difficult time for them”, and stating that an effort would be made to leave graphic details out of the story”. I responded that I would be in touch with additional comments from the family regarding their status as they waited for the investigation to be completed.
Yesterday, after I spoke with Kathleen Starkey and prepared to forward her comments to the reporter, I learned that the story had already been published, with graphic details of the mutilation of my friend’s body, and stating “San Jose Inside was unable to reach the Starkey family by press time”, an absolute lie. I immediately submitted a comment to the story, summarizing what had preceded its publication, and the comment has not been published. This is horrific, disgusting and inexcusable journalism on so many levels. There is nothing newsworthy in the story except the sensational graphic disclosure of details of the injuries that are upsetting even to the casual reader, let alone to the family of the victim. The reporter was moved by me comments not to write the story but was overridden by superiors. I sincerely hope, in some fashion and through some outlet, these comments are given as much visibility as the trashy and devastating story.
Tim Lundell
Tim,
For whatever it’s worth I didn’t read the report on the injuries. I didn’t see why I needed to know this information or what it would really change in my views–which are mainly as a matter of public safety that Jennifer Bradanini should be allowed to drive.
I find it interesting that the reporter of this article, Jenn Wadsworth, claims she reached out to Jenny Bradanini for comment but got no reply. Perhaps Jenn should have contacted Jenny Bradanuni via Facebook since they are listed ad Friends om Facebook. Unbiased reporting on Jenn’s part? Sounds fishy to me.
> Assistant Medical Examiner Medhi Koolaee, the forensic pathologist who signed the report on Feb. 13, deemed the manner of death an accident.
What choices of “manner of death” could the Medical Examiner consider?
Probably “accident” or “not an accident” or “natural causes” or “pre-existing condition”.
“Accident” or “not an accident” were probably the only reasonable options, and “not an accident” would put the Medical Examiner in the role of assessing motives, which is not his business.
It sounds like the Los Gatos – Monte Sereno Police Department has to make a determination of accountability. Almost five months seems to me to be a reasonable and sufficient amount of time to make that determination.