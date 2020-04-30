Autopsy Reveals Horrific Injuries Caused by San Jose Council Candidate’s Fatal Car Crash

Four months after a San Jose council candidate fatally struck a man with her SUV, the Santa Clara County coroner has released an autopsy report detailing the extent of the trauma that killed 66-year-old Timothy Starkey.

According to the five-page document, the Santa Cruz resident died on Dec. 16 from multiple injuries after Jenny Higgins Bradanini’s car plowed into him on the side of the road in a 25 mph zone near Blossom Hill Elementary School in Los Gatos.

It’s unclear how fast she was driving because the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department has yet to disclose any details about the collision, for which no arrest has been made and no charges filed.

But the autopsy report indicates that the force was strong enough to almost sever Starkey’s legs “with extensive crushing bone and soft tissue injury.”

“The lower extremities show near amputations of the legs at the knee with multiple displaced fractures of the distal femur, patella, proximal tibia and fibula and extensive crushing injury of the soft tissue,” the document states.

Authorities have said he died upon impact.

Assistant Medical Examiner Medhi Koolaee, the forensic pathologist who signed the report on Feb. 13, deemed the manner of death an accident.

San Jose Inside was unable to reach the Starkey family by press time. And Higgins Bradanini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

