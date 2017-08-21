SV411 Podcast: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Trump, Google

In announcing his re-election bid, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo declared that we live in a much different world compared to four years ago.

I interviewed the mayor in his office less than two weeks ago, and it’s safe to say we already live in much different times than just the distant date of Aug. 10, 2017. Charlottesville and a president who equivocates on white supremacists have seen to that.

Below is last week’s Metro SV411 podcast, which features an extended interview with Mayor Liccardo, in between the random musings of yours truly and Metro arts & entertainment editor Nick Veronin. (All events discussed at the tail end of the podcast have already passed. And apologies on sound quality—we’re still working out the kinks for remote interviews.—Editor)

In a wide-ranging conversation with the mayor, we discuss Donald Trump’s presidency, the massive Google office complex that could be coming downtown, pension reform, minimum wage, homelessness, how police deal with the mentally ill and the mayor’s branding strategies since taking office.

To listen to just the interview, fast-forward to the 23:20 mark.

WARNING: If you listen to the entire podcast, be prepared for a little adult language in the opening segment.

Josh Koehn is the managing editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Josh_Koehn.