‘Home Alone’ Actor John Heard Found Dead in South Bay Hotel

Actor John Heard, known for playing the father in the Home Alone movies, died Friday in a Palo Alto hotel room. He was 71.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating the cause and manner of death. The autopsy and toxicology tests can take up to a month to complete.

Based on the investigation thus far, however, there is no evidence of foul play, according to county officials. The coroner declined to release further information at this time.

Heard’s representative told TMZ that the actor was staying in Palo Alto to heal from a minor back surgery he had undergone at Stanford University Medical Center on Wednesday. The celebrity news site reported that hotel employees found his body and then called the police to report a medical emergency.

Palo Alto police declined to disclose the name of the hotel. But according to the Mountain View Voice, police responded to a medical emergency call 2:11pm Friday at the Sheraton Hotel, 625 El Camino Real.

Heard was a successful theater actor before shifting to film and television. He played a supporting role in the 1988 Tom Hanks film Big and appeared in other popular movies, including The Pelican Brief and Sharknado. His TV credits include appearances on CSI: Miami, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order and The Sopranos.

The actor is survived by three children.