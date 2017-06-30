Community Groups Protest San Jose’s Crackdown on Homeless Feedings in St. James Park

San Jose plans to end food giveaways for the homeless in St. James Park. The announcement earlier this week drew backlash from local activists and religious groups that hand out hundreds of meals a week at the downtown square.
A coalition of faith and community groups will distribute water and granola bars in protest at 1pm Friday, the same day Santa Clara County is expected to release numbers from the latest homeless census.
“It’s taking away our right to be of service to others and help their quality of life,” said Jamie Foberg, of In Their Shoes, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless.
The crackdown comes amid public pressure to clean up St. James Park, said Sandy Perry, head of the Affordable Housing Network of Silicon Valley. Online posts on the Nextdoor community forum urge the city to “sweep the park,” “kick them out” and “take out the trash.”
Perry said that some of the comments call for enacting vagrancy laws or using Rudy Guiliani-style police tactics.
St. James Park has long attracted the city’s homeless population. Its downtown location puts it in proximity to social services, criminal and civil courts and public transit. City officials have urged activists to instead refer the homeless to established nonprofits—such as Loaves and Fishes or the Salvation Army—that provide food and other resources.
“Feeding our homeless must be done in a manner that is consistent and combined with the other wrap-around services that our homeless neighbors need to get back on their feet,” downtown Councilman Raul Peralez wrote in a letter to advocates earlier this week.
He cited health and safety concerns as one of the main reasons to stop the feedings. Later this summer, Peralez said, the San Jose Police Department will start enforcing a municipal code that prohibits distribution of un-permitted food in public parks.
“San Jose Municipal Code (SJMC) 13.33.090 prohibits the distribution of un-permitted food in park spaces,” he wrote. “This ordinance was not designed as a means to deter homeless individuals from parks but rather as a preventative health measure. Although I believe that having food is a human right and the need to provide our homeless neighbors sustenance is a must, I do not think that this is being achieved with the feedings at St. James Park. The feedings are well intentioned, but may not meet health regulations, lack consistency, and accountability if something were to occur to consumers.”
It should be noted, however, that a state law called the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protects food donors from civil and criminal liability if the meal later causes harm to the recipient.
Perry said he suspects that the city’s recent deal to woo Google to downtown has something to do with the ban on homeless meal charity in the park.
“Advocates also suspect that the recent exclusive negotiating agreement with Google is encouraging the city to envision an upscale downtown where the working class, seniors, families with children, and people with disabilities will be banished and have no place,” he said. “The area’s housing and homeless service providers have nowhere near the capacity to serve such a large number of homeless, so the city appears to be embarking on a blame-the-victim approach to drive them out of town.”
Community groups plan to continue handing out food despite the threat of being ticketed.
“We have confidence that the vast majority of San Jose residents do not and will not support persecution of the homeless, and the churches and people of conscience who serve them,” Perry said. “We will not cooperate with any policies intended to rob the people of our city of their human rights and of their dignity as human beings.”
As SJPD’s plan to enforce the anti-feeding ordinance draws criticism, the agency is being praised for a new initiative that helps the homeless. This week, SJPD teamed up with homeless services nonprofit Abode Services to distribute care packages with socks and T-shirts to the unsheltered.
“While police are frequently called to enforce violations involving homeless persons, this is an opportunity for positive interaction and dialogue with law enforcement,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Repeat after me Jennifer. The cops want no part of this. The 4 officers assigned to District Edward dont have the time or resources for this nonsense.
You are wrong Ms Perry. I totally support Raul Peralez and the city no longer allowing the feeding of the homeless in St James Park. If Churches want to feed the homeless they should do so on their own (non tax paying) property and let the public park go back to being a park.
If you want to donate food, please use one of the many San Jose outreach programs:
The City of San Jose Housing Department provides grants to these nonprofits to perform outreach, case management, and rapid re-housing to homeless persons,
* Homefirst
* PATH
* The Bill Wilson Center
* LifeMoves
* The Downtown Streets Team
* Family Supportive Housing
* The Health Trust
If you are homeless and seeking help, please contact the Homeless Helpline at 408-510-7600 or [email protected].
The city publishes a Homeless Resource Guide: http://ca-sanjose.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/11171
Rebuilding for Heroes Program
http://www.sanjoseca.gov/index.aspx?nid=5268
Veterans housing incentive program that provides funds to owners of market-rate apartments to make construction improvements to their properties in exchange for accepting formerly homeless veterans as tenants. Owners of single-family rental properties can also participate.
San Jose Affordable Housing Programs:
http://www.sanjoseca.gov/index.aspx?nid=5256
Pet Care for the homeless:
Vets for Healthy Pets
https://www.facebook.com/VetsforHealthyPets/
Free Mobile Laundromat, Hot Showers, Toilets for the Homeless
http://www.dignityonwheels.org/
Shelters:
ALANO Club 99 N. Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113 (408) 998-9202
Men/Women Asian Women’s Home 240 Moorpark Ave. Ste. 300, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 975-2739
Domestic Violence Beth-El Baptist Church Outreach San Jose, CA (408) 779-2300
Families City Team Ministry Rescue Mission 1174 Old Bayshore Hwy, San Jose, CA 95112 (408) 283-2153
Men / Women EHC LifeBuilders James Boccardo Reception Center (BRC) Nightly Shelter 2011 Little Orchard Street, San Jose, CA 95125 (408) 294-2100 x 402 (Intake Coordinator)
EHC LifeBuilders Markham Terrace Permanent 2112 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA (408) 294-2100 Ext. 229 (Application)
EHC Lifebuilders Boccardo Family Living Center 13545 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA (408) 686-1300
InnVision: Cecil White Center 358 N. Montgomery St., San Jose, CA 95110 (408) 271-5160
Men / Women InnVision: Georgia Travis Center 297 Commercial St, San Jose, CA 95112 (408) 453-3124
Men / Women Markham Plaza 2000 Monterey Rd., San Jose, CA (408) 278-7081
Families Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence San Jose, CA 95112 (408) 279-7550
Sacred Heart Community Services 803 S. 1st St., San Jose, CA 95110 (408) 278-2160
Men / Women Salvation Army 405 N. 4th St., San Jose, CA 95112 (408) 282-1175
Men / Women San Jose Family Shelter 1590 Las Plumas Ave., San Jose, CA 95133 (408) 926-8885
Families St. Joseph the Worker House for Women 80 S. Market St., San Jose, CA 95113 (408) 283-8118
Reporting Homeless Encampments:
Various local outreach programs assist the homeless and coordinate cleanup:
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
For concerns related to homelessness and encampments in our community, please call 408-975-1440 or email [email protected].
Property along freeways and overpasses is owned by Caltrans. Please also make a report to them so they also are aware of the situation and can coordinate cleanup. http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/maint/msrsubmit/
California Department of Transportation 1120 N Street MS 49 Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 654-2852
[email protected]
Other resources for reporting encampments/homeless concerns:
* Caltrans http://dot.ca.gov/
* Santa Clara Valley Water District https://clients.comcate.com/newrequest.php?id=80
* Park Concerns https://www.sanjoseca.gov/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation–Neighborhood-Services-11/Report-a-Park-Concern-60
* Union Pacific http://www.up.com/aboutup/contact/
* Santa Clara County Roads and Airport https://www.sccgov.org/sites/rda/info/Pages/service.aspx
Our District City Council Members are also responsive to concerns about the homeless. Contact Info:
http://www.sanjoseca.gov/index.aspx?NID=1187
Thank you for compiling and sharing these resources.
> our most vulnerable residents.
The “most vulnerable” residents in an area where tribalist foragers are free to roam are those who own or produce things that the foragers like to consume.
I think GOOGLE should be coerced into feed and housing the homeless and crazy’s as a condition taking over the city and it’s government. I also think we should rehabitat wolves and grizzly bears into St James Park. I also think the entire city should be returned to the native American tribe’s that once inhabited the area.
I had to get the tribe thing in for Mr Bubbles!