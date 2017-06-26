San Jose’s Minimum Wage to Bump Up to $12 Starting July 1

In less than a week, San Jose’s minimum-wage workers can expect a pay bump. A wage increase to $12 an hour is set to go into effect July 1, increasing the lowest hourly salary from $10.50.
This increase is part of a larger rollout, which was unanimously passed by the San Jose City Council in November 2016. The city aims to have a minimum wage of $15 by January 2019.
In a statement, Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city is “proud to be among the half dozen cities in our region” that are moving toward the $15 threshold. However, the wage hike will not be extended to youth in job training programs.
Business owners and nonprofits urged the council last November to support a rollout that would give them more time to prepare, while low-wage workers urged council members for an immediate change.
The average studio apartment in San Jose costs approximately $1,800 a month, according to the city, meaning an individual who makes the current minimum wage and works 40 hours a week often can’t even afford to put a roof over their head. And that’s just the price of housing, saying nothing of food, clothing and other expenses.
“This increase will provide a well-deserved boost for the thousands of hard-working families in our community who are struggling to keep up with the extraordinarily high cost of living in Silicon Valley,” Liccardo said.
San Jose voters previously increased the minimum wage in 2012 through Measure D, which brought the city’s salary floor to $10 an hour. The next scheduled increase will bring San Jose’s minimum wage to $13.80 in January 2018.
In other news, people in Seattle are figuring out that raising the minimum wage reduces employment opportunities.
"At the pro-labor Economic Policy Institute, Ben Zipperer and John Schmitt stated that the Washington paper suffered from data and methodological problems 'that bias the study in the direction of finding job loss, even where there may have been no job loss at all.' And Jared Bernstein of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and former chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden, judiciously pronounced the study 'curious' and observed, as did other critics, that its findings are way out of line with other research on the minimum wage's employment effects. It's unwise, Bernstein said, to come to conclusions 'based on one extreme outlier study with some eyebrow-raising quirks.'"
The University of Washington paper asserts the new wages boosted worker pay by 3 percent, but also resulted in a 9-percent reduction in hours and a $125 cut to the monthly paychecks.