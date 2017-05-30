Memorial Day 2017 Photo Gallery

San Jose Inside sent photographer Greg Ramar to document the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Veterans, their family and friends, South Bay residents and elected officials all came together to honor the men and women of the military who have served and sacrificed for the country.
Members of the United States Marine Corps took part in the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery. (Photo by Greg Ramar)
39 Medal of Honor Recipient Major General James Livingston, USMC (ret) signs autographs post ceremony
Thanks SJI for documenting the honoring of these brave men and women. A worthy tradition.
Also, the regular overflights of WW2 bombers in the week preceding Memorial Day serve as periodic reminders of the incredible achievements of our armed forces and have become a poignant tradition here that I hope continues for many years to come.
Thank you for covering such a meaningful event. We have lost 2 members from the greatest generation in our family this year, and I have been thinking about the difficult times they lived through and the gift of freedom they passed on to us.
Thanks.
