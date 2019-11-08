SJDA Appoints New President

The San Jose Downtown Association (SJDA) has named Katia McClain, a managing partner at architecture firm Steinberg Hart, as its new board president.

According to her official bio, McClain boasts three decades in her field and presided over some of Steinberg Hart’s largest and most complex projects.

Over the years, she has worked on hospitality and commercial developments in the United States and Mexico while volunteering her leadership to the Design-Build Institute of America and the SJDA Downtown Design Committee. She is also a founding member of the AIA SV Women in Architecture Committee.

McClain’s appointment came Friday along with that of Facebook policy manager Jarrod Jenkins to McClain’s prior role as vice president of operations. Continental Bar and Lounge owner Sam Ramirez will continue to serve as vice president of marketing. Oracle Director of Real Estate and Facilities Doug Bartl will keep his post as treasurer while Nick Nichols, of the Tabard Theatre Company, will stay on for another term as secretary.

In the wake of controversy over a speech by SJDA Executive Director Scott Knies that was criticized as racially insensitive, the board’s top three positions are now occupied by a woman and two men of color.

The SJDA is a nonprofit founded in 1986 by Ray Rodriguez and San Jose Inside/Metro publisher Dan Pulcrano—who this year rejoined the board—to represent downtown businesses and property owners.

Since 1989, SJDA has overseen a Business Improvement District, which taxes about 2,000 downtown property owners to fund clean-ups, security, beautification and ongoing improvements to the heart of the city. It also produces a number of signature events, including Music in the Park, Dine Downtown, a farmers market and Downtown Ice.

McClain and Knies did not immediately return requests for comment.