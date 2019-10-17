San Jose Councilwoman Dev Davis Kicks Off Re-Election Bid

A crowd of San Jose elected officials, community members and business leaders packed into the rustic Studio by Terra Amico Wednesday night to celebrate Councilwoman Dev Davis’ 2020 campaign kickoff.

The D6 rep faces Green Party candidate Jake Tonkel, transit activist Andrew Boone and 18-year-old Marshall Woodmansee in her bid for a second term.

Davis’ guests at the midweek shindig—ex-San Jose Vice Mayor Pat Sausedo, former D6 Councilman Pierluigi Oliverio and Silicon Valley Organization President Matt Mahood, among others—dined on a spread of cheese and crackers, shrimp, fruit and ornately decorated cookies with “Dev” spelled out in icing.

A number of Davis’ business-aligned council colleagues joined the soiree as well, including Mayor Sam Liccardo and D9’s Pam Foley, D10’s Johnny Khamis and D4’s Lan Diep—all whom are endorsing her re-election.

“I have been so continually impressed that she’s had such courage of her convictions to stand up even when it wasn’t popular to say, ‘I know this is the right thing for the community I represent,’” Liccardo told the crowd. “I am so grateful to be serving with a council member with the courage of Dev Davis.”

“She’s been a thoughtful individual,” Diep told San Jose Inside. “She reads and she considers her options. She doesn’t just close her eyes and blindly vote. I appreciate that about her very much.”

Councilmember @DevDavisCA has been a great leader for our city and I’m happy to call her a friend. If you’re in District 6, please support her! #SJD6 pic.twitter.com/PNkNvYsTHy — Lân Diệp (@LTDiep) October 17, 2019

Davis also revealed her policy platform Wednesday night, vowing to tackle housing, homelessness, traffic and crime. “We need to work together to solve these issues,” Davis said. “That’s the only way we’re going to overcome these obstacles—by working together so that we can build a San Jose that is even better than it is right now, a San Jose where our children can afford to live and not live with us.”

On her campaign website Davis elaborated on these priorities, saying she wants to advocate for LGBTQ-friendly affordable housing, finish the safety improvements on Coe and Campbell avenues and ensure that Fire Station 37 is completed on time.

A number of other council conservative-to-centrist contenders showed up to the kickoff as well, including D10 candidate Matt Mahan, D8 candidate Jim Zito and D2 candidate Jonathan Fleming. “I’m here because Dev is a fantastic person,” Fleming told San Jose Inside. “I think that she’s an honest person full of integrity, fiscally responsible and we need more people like her on the council.”

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.