ARUSD Cancels Classes Because of PG&E’s Impending Blackouts

School’s out for at least 12,000 kids in San Jose’s East Side because of PG&E’s widespread power shutoffs, which are scheduled to hit the South Bay at noon today.

The Alum Rock Union Elementary School District—home to 26 preschool-through-eight-grade campuses—told students to take today and Thursday off because of the outages. Alum Rock Superintendent Hilaria Bauer issued a notice about the closures on Tuesday.

“As you are well aware, beginning (Wednesday), PG&E has informed the city of San Jose that they may shut off power in sectors of the city,” she wrote in a letter to families. “Unfortunately, Alum Rock Union School District is located within those sectors.”

Even though some schools may have power, Bauer said the district offices will go dark and therefore cannot provide emergency support and other services. She said she’d provide another update at 4pm Thursday.

The East Side school district is one of many throughout the Bay Area that called off classes for at least a day or two because of the scheduled outages.

The @PGE4me Public Safety Power Shutoff in parts of San Jose is scheduled to begin at noon today. The shutoff is expected to primarily affect East San Jose along the foothills and South San Jose in the area of Almaden Valley. https://t.co/0wpGptMPg1 — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) October 9, 2019

PG&E’s landing page for the blackouts has been overwhelmed with enough traffic to shut it down, so the city of San Jose created its own site where residents can check which specific addresses lie in an outage zone. According to PG&E, the outage will impact 38,000 customers in Santa Clara County. That amounts to many more individuals impacted because most customer accounts represent multiple people.

If you are a @PGE4me medical baseline customer, please reach out to family/friends/medical providers for help. Call 911 if you have a medical emergency. There are 4 resource centers where you can charge devices. More info: 408-535-3500 or https://t.co/bQ7gNRBLGg #pgeshutoff — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) October 9, 2019

In a press conference this morning, city officials urged residents to check its social media accounts and website for the latest news about the power shutdowns. They also advised people to avoid driving because of the outage affecting traffic signals.

For the duration of the shutdowns, which are expected to last five to seven days, the city will operate three community resource centers for people who need charging stations, snacks, first-aid and other assistance during daytime hours.

PG&E will also host a resource center at Avaya Stadium with seats for only 100 people.

PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in several locations starting Wed 10/9 @ 8 am. They will remain open during daylight hrs only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, a/c seating for up to 100 will be available. Full list: https://t.co/vijezmus4h #PSPS pic.twitter.com/akyzAMkLha — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019

San Jose has been preparing a power vulnerability plan for the past several months and will provide multiple press briefings each day of the blackout at its Emergency Operations Center, 855 N. San Pedro St. Click here for the city’s latest update.