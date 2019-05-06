Metro Newspapers Win 20 Statewide CNPA Awards

For the third consecutive year, San Jose Inside’s parent publication Metro Silicon Valley won top honors for investigative reporting and arts and entertainment coverage in the Better Newspapers Contest of the California News Publishers Association.

Metro also won first-place for a publication its size in the categories of Public Service Journalism and In-Depth Reporting. Awards were announced Saturday at the CNPA’s annual gala held this year in Long Beach.

All told, Metro’s family of newspapers came away with 20 awards, including first place in General Excellence for the Gilroy Dispatch and third for the Santa Cruz Good Times.

“It takes a lot of teamwork to pull off great journalism,” Metro Executive Editor Dan Pulcrano said. “Everyone at the company contributes to the success. At a time when journalism is under attack, economically and politically, I’m very proud that our team is being recognized for producing some of the best journalism in the state.”

Links to winning submissions along with awards and judges’ comments in some of the categories are listed below.

Public Service Journalism — 1st Place

Metro Silicon Valley

“Dominic Caserta Sexual Harassment Exposed”

Jennifer Wadsworth

Judge’s Comments: A great example of a newspaper not waiting around for government types to get rid bad actors. “Bad news teacher meant big news for this winner.

In-Depth Reporting — 1st Place

Metro Silicon Valley

“CEQA Racket Extracts 11th Hour Payoffs Amidst Housing Crisis”

Jennifer Wadsworth, Dan Pulcrano, Tom Gogola

Judge’s Comments: CEQA is a dry, complex topic that most reporters want nothing to with. Through its digging, extensive reporting and clear but passionate writing, Metro Silicon Valley produced first-rate work.

Investigative Reporting — 1st Place

Metro Silicon Valley

“Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Texts Between Sheriff's Deputies Force Resignation of Deputy Sheriffs’ Association President”

Jennifer Wadsworth

Judge’s Comments: News Editor Jennifer Wadsworth's coverage of the Santa Clara Sheriff's Department stands apart with its deep reporting, thoroughness and effective use of the text messages at the heart of this scandal.

Arts & Entertainment Coverage — 1st Place

Metro Silicon Valley

Nick Veronin

Judge’s Comments: The Metro tab is vibrant. It has a solid foundation. The typography is bold. The use of color is restrained, but pops. The calendar spread is inviting.

---------------

General Excellence — 1st Place

Gilroy Dispatch

9/7/2018 & 9/14/2018

Dan Pulcrano, Barry Holtzclaw

Judge’s Comments: Solid writing and very newsy stories. I like the way they approach some governmental coverage with real people and not a recitation of events. There is nice ad support. The sports stories and photos were engaging and a real bright spot. Very nice work on the 150th anniversary section! South Valley section is beautifully designed, shot and features are written well.

Although only two team members were recognized, it’s clear from the judges’ comments and submissions that the contributions of former magazine editor Debra Eskinazi, sports editor Emanuel Lee and designer Kathy Manlapaz factored in the win. Scott Forstner, Michael Moore and Jacqueline McCool also had bylines in the submitted issues, which the judges noted contained “solid writing.”

---------------

Profile Story — 2nd Place

Pacific Sun

One Foot on ther Gas — Sammy Hagar

Dan Pulcrano

In-Depth Reporting — 2nd Place

Gilroy Dispatch

“Man dies in struggle with Gilroy police”

Michael Moore

Judge’s Comments: Dispatch does a good job of staying on top of a story critical to its community.

Sports Feature Story — 2nd Place

Good Times

“There’s A Kick To It”

Lauren Hepler

Judge’s Comments: This story is as much about the launching of a semipro soccer team as it is about the man behind it. The writer presents a well-rounded portrait of Roberto Casteneda and how his personal experience shaped his motivations for wanting to help others. It also brings awareness to the challenges of Latino youth in the area. The occasional flare of creative writing is a nice touch —“navigating a Jenga tower of tenuous relationships” ... “the constellation of under-the-radar clubs”

---------------

General Excellence — 3rd Place

Good Times

9/5/2018 & 9/12/2018

Times Staff

Investigative Reporting — 3rd Place

Metro Silicon Valley

“Public Agencies’ Secret Sexual Harassment Settlements Cost South Bay Taxpayers Millions”

Jennifer Wadsworth

Judge’s Comments: Jennifer Wadsworth can write and she can dig, dig, dig.

Feature Story — 3rd Place

Good Times

“A Tangled Future”

Lauren Hepler

Judge’s Comments: This was an issues story done right: a lengthy dive (no pun intended) on the issue of whale entrapment rescuing on the Monterey Bay. The reporter does a good job anticipating what the reader is thinking; multiple times a certain passage would lead me to mentally pose a question, then I’d find the next passage would promptly detail and answer it. There are many, many factors at play in this story: climate change, human/whale interaction, shrinking federal conservation funding; Lauren Hepler does an admirable job weaving the topics together for an informative read.

Front Page Layout & Design — 3rd Place

Good Times

Tabi Zarrinnaal

Judge’s Comments: Great photography and illustrations with fun, tone-matched typography that isn’t over the top. Very attractive work.

---------------

Writing — 4th Place

Good Times

“Santa Cruz Goes Dark”

Steve Palopoli

Judge’s Comments: Delicious intro, one of the most colorful in this category, that was well-suited for the subject of the story before shifting to a more traditional tone.

Agricultural Reporting — 4th Place

Good Times

“In Harm’s Spray”

Georgia Johnson

Judge’s Comments: Good writing, strong local appeal

Coverage of Business News — 4th Place

North Bay Bohemian

“The Fate of Chanate”

Peter Byrne

Judge’s Comments: Great balance of news, backstory and personalized, gripping details.

Arts & Entertainment Coverage — 4th Place

Good Times

Steve Palopoli, Georgia Johnson, Tabi Zarrinnaal

Judge’s Comments: The calendar listings are easy to navigate, but the use of color on the cover packages is over the top.

Sports Feature Story — 4th Place

Hollister Free Lance

“AKA, The House of Champions”

Emanuel Lee

Judge’s Comments: Great start. Loses some steam toward the middle and is incredibly long. Suited for a series, not one 150 inch feature story.

---------------

Coverage of Business News — 5th Place

Metro Silicon Valley

“CEQA Racket Extracts 11th Hour Payoffs Amidst Housing Crisis”

Jennifer Wadsworth, Dan Pulcrano, Tom Gogola

Profile Story — 5th Place

Good Times

“Now You Are Free”

Steve Palopoli