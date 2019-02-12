Ex-Councilman Dominic Caserta Opines on U.S. Traffic Woes for Eastern European News Outlet

It looks like Dominic Caserta launched a low-key comeback tour. And his first stop, for some weird reason, was some online rag in Eastern Europe.

The erstwhile Santa Clara councilman and high school teacher granted an interview with the Prague Post, a Czech Republic-based news publication nobody’s ever heard of, about “the causes and solutions for urban traffic.”

Conspicuously absent from Caserta’s perfunctory bio in the Feb. 5 piece is any mention of the sexual misconduct and harassment claims that precipitated his exit from public life.

Instead, the disgraced 40-something-year-old three-term councilor and once-aspiring Santa Clara County supervisor drones on about infrastructure, ride-sharing and “solving problems together.” It’s a column that can’t possibly be of much interest to the site’s targeted readership of ex-pats hunkered down in the tiny landlocked republic.

Caserta all but vanished last spring after a pair of staffers working on his 2018 supervisorial campaign outed him as an alleged creep the same week his employers at Santa Clara Unified School District inadvertently leaked some particularly damning excerpts of his personnel dossier.

Soon after, the veteran civics teacher resigned from the City Council, suspended his campaign for higher office and took an extended (paid) leave of absence from his classroom at Santa Clara High to focus on exacting some measure of retribution in civil court. Litigation is expected any week now.

While Caserta gears up to sue Santa Clara Unified and the city—reportedly for many millions of dollars in damages—Foothill College, where he used to teach political science and where he allegedly groomed some of his victims, has yet to complete its investigation into the ex-professor’s misbehavior.

Yup.

Nearly nine months since the world learned about the 20-year history of allegations against the notoriously flirtatious Caserta, inquiring minds at Foothill were conducting interviews with students and had yet to determine whether he crossed the line.

Trust us: he did.

