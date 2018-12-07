VTA Considers Service Cuts, Fare Hikes, Employee Buyouts to Cope with Budget Shortfall

The South Bay’s biggest public transit agency is bracing for employee buyouts, fare hikes and reduced bus service to cope with a $46 million deficit in the next two years.
At a board meeting Thursday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) approved a number of recommendations to address the shortfall in the coming year.
Taxes, which account for some 80 percent of the VTA’s income, have been going up in recent years thanks to a series of ballot measures, but it’s not enough to cover the agency’s burgeoning expenses.
VTA has proposed to scrap the 83/17 ”Next Network” plan and move to a 90/10 plan that would likely eliminate routes 63, 64, and 65 to SJSU.
Let’s fight this ⬇️@Change Petition: https://t.co/P0dqD1OzT6@JoinBrigade: https://t.co/N8KHaXJacd#sjsu #sjsuvoices
— sjsuvoices (@sjsuvoices) December 5, 2018
Operating costs have doubled the pace of revenues for the past six years, according to staff reports. As a result, the VTA has tapped into its capital reserves, draining them from $50 million to $5 million in the span of 18 months.
The situation is unlikely to improve. BART’s arrival in downtown San Jose at the end of next year will require additional bus service and other costs associated with the 10-mile train extension from Fremont.
I made public comment encouraging investments to speed buses and trains and get more competitive service and more service per dollar; and revisiting old capital project that may not meet current needs
— Adina Levin (@alevin) December 7, 2018
The 12-member board considered a plan that would save $15 million a year by cutting service and generating an additional $2 million a year by raising fares at the rate of inflation. Another $1 million would be saved through voluntary buyouts.
Click here to read an overview of the cost-cutting plan.
Latest news from VTA: Financial stability recommendations, BART Phase II Relocation Plan and Diridon Station public meeting. Read more at https://t.co/IgmJERzrG4 pic.twitter.com/605BoDlRIL
— VTA (@VTA) December 7, 2018
Public transportation going broke, needs another bail out from the tax payers that already pay 80% of its revenue it sales and property tax. This is like drilling more hole’s in your sinking boat to let the revenue in.
What we need to do here is take government out public transportation. Driverless transportation is the new wave that will wipe bulky unwieldly government run dinosaurs unprofitable systems of the map. Senator Wiener new bill would like to force everyone into public housing and into public transportation that will require public taxes to go through the roof.
Public transportation needs to be improved roads for the 90% of us that and pay for that public system. Public transportation needs to be run by for profit corporations or not at all. Housing needs to be run by the rules of supply and demand. Government needs to do its job making rules and enforcing common sense laws and regulations that will incentivizes the privet sector to build what is need.
In lockstep the VTA Board of Directors voted to give the General Manager of the agency a 9.7% increase to her all ready inflated (over $400,000.00 salary). Broke agencies do not act this irresponsibly.
I’ve got a great idea, since we aren’t selling enough bus rides right now, let raise the price! That’ll fix it.
Really……