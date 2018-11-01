News

PHOTOS: Interfaith Vigil at San Jose City Hall Honors Victims of Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Hundreds of people gathered outside San Jose City Hall on Tuesday for an interfaith vigil honoring the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Here are some scenes from the event, which featured a host of local dignitaries and religious leaders. All photos by Greg Ramar.

