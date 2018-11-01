PHOTOS: Interfaith Vigil at San Jose City Hall Honors Victims of Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Hundreds of people gathered outside San Jose City Hall on Tuesday for an interfaith vigil honoring the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, Penn.
Here are some scenes from the event, which featured a host of local dignitaries and religious leaders. All photos by Greg Ramar.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo addresses the crowd Tuesday.
Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) embraces another vigil attendee.
Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren and Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Santa Clara County Supervisor candidate Susan Ellenberg (left) grew up across the street from the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
San Jose Councilman Raul Peralez.
San Jose Councilman Don Rocha.