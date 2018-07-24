Court Today Hears Arguments for Brock Turner’s Appeal of 2016 Sexual Assault Conviction

Brock Turner’s lawyer is set to appear in court today to appeal the former Stanford University swimmer’s 2016 sexual assault conviction, which resulted in a few-month jail stay and the ouster of the judge who sentenced him.

The case catapulted Turner and Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky into the global spotlight, with the high-profile judicial recall campaign branding the men as the faces of rape culture.

Turner, an Ohio native who’s now 22, was found guilty of assault with intent to rape a blacked-out woman after a 2015 incident on the university campus. When Persky in June of 2016 sentenced him to six months in jail and a lifetime as a registered sex offender, the victim’s heart-wrenching statement went viral and sparked intense outrage.

The disgraced college athlete walked out of San Jose’s Main Jail after three months, which victim advocates called far too lenient for the offense. California legislators have since passed a law that would mandate prison time for the same crime.

Attorney Eric Multhaup, representing Turner, will try to persuade a three-judge panel in the Sixth District Court of Appeals today that the disgraced college athlete was robbed of a fair trial and doesn’t deserve his lifetime status as a registered sex offender.

Deputy Attorney General Alisha Carlile will argue on behalf of the state.