Court Today Hears Arguments for Brock Turner’s Appeal of 2016 Sexual Assault Conviction

Brock Turner’s lawyer is set to appear in court today to appeal the former Stanford University swimmer’s 2016 sexual assault conviction, which resulted in a few-month jail stay and the ouster of the judge who sentenced him.
The case catapulted Turner and Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky into the global spotlight, with the high-profile judicial recall campaign branding the men as the faces of rape culture.
Turner, an Ohio native who’s now 22, was found guilty of assault with intent to rape a blacked-out woman after a 2015 incident on the university campus. When Persky in June of 2016 sentenced him to six months in jail and a lifetime as a registered sex offender, the victim’s heart-wrenching statement went viral and sparked intense outrage.
The disgraced college athlete walked out of San Jose’s Main Jail after three months, which victim advocates called far too lenient for the offense. California legislators have since passed a law that would mandate prison time for the same crime.
Attorney Eric Multhaup, representing Turner, will try to persuade a three-judge panel in the Sixth District Court of Appeals today that the disgraced college athlete was robbed of a fair trial and doesn’t deserve his lifetime status as a registered sex offender.
Deputy Attorney General Alisha Carlile will argue on behalf of the state.
It’s hard for me to think of someone who shot himself in the foot worse than this guy. If he’d stayed on the swim team and graduated so many doors would have opened for him. Now what’s he doing? Community or on-line college in Ohio and working for a landscaping company (last I heard) and a sex offender for life.
I would say that bullying and intimidating the trial judge and threatening a recall could qualify as robbing the accused of a fair trail.
“As of May 5, 2018, the committee to recall Persky had raised more than $1 million. It raised $322,785.38 in 2016, $365,159.78 in 2017, $273,206.04 from January 2018 to April 21, 2018, and at least $232,000 in late April and early May 2018.”
$1.193 million dollars can buy a LOT of bullying and represents a HUGE thumb on the scales of justice.
Unless they raised enough money buy a time machine, I’m not sure how the recall campaign could have influenced the trial. The recall campaign didn’t launch until after verdict + sentencing were complete.
> The recall campaign didn’t launch until after verdict + sentencing were complete.
How do you know? The answer is: you don’t.
If someone whispered into Judge Persky’s ear that the gender warriors were so upset that they will recall any judge who doesn’t give them “justice, and . . . .
If the gender warriors made the case that their threats were “credible” (look at the result), then there is a clear case that extraordinary pressure may have been brought to bear on Judge Persky to influence his decision.
This case stinks to high heaven, and if serious investigators took a serious look at it, I think they would find shocking pressure, coercion, bias, and lawlessness.
In fact, I think the instigator of the Persky recall, Stanford “Law Professor” Michele Dauber could be exposed to disbarment for her conspiracy to obstruct justice . . . IF she were a member of the bar, which apparently she is not.