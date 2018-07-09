Authorities Arrest Two Men Suspected of Multiple Sexual Assaults in San Jose, Milpitas

Police have arrested a San Jose man accused of sexually assaulting several women in the span of a few days and, in a separate case, a suspect who on Friday allegedly lured a 16-year-old boy to his van and tried to rape him.

Police say Icie Flores, 29, tried to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl on July 1 at Eastridge Mall in San Jose before attempting another attack on a woman just 10 minutes later.

The next morning, Flores sexually battered a woman who was pushing her child in a stroller at the East Tasman Drive VTA light rail station, according to SJPD, which conducted a joint investigation into the incidents with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the Milpitas Police Department. Flores fled before police arrived.

About an hour-and-a-half later on July 2, Flores allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the 5000 block of North First Street in San Jose. Like the other victims, the woman reportedly screamed and fought him off before police arrived.

Later that same afternoon, police say Flores walked into a business on the 600 block of Main Street in Milpitas, where he attacked another victim, who managed to push him outside and call police. Milpitas found Flores about 15 minutes later and booked him into custody on two counts of assault with intent to rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of annoying or molesting a minor, according to SJPD.

In an unrelated case, San Jose police booked 34-year-old San Jose resident Tung Vo on felony charges of assault with intent to commit, false imprisonment and kidnapping for an incident that occurred around 1:20pm this past Friday.

Police say Vo summoned a 16-year-old boy to his white Toyota Sienna van by asking for help. The boy told police that he thought Vo was a woman who needed a hand, so he obliged. When he approached the side sliding door of the van, Vo allegedly pushed the boy into the van and sexually assaulted him. The boy was able to run away from the scene and report the incident to police.

The investigation led police to Vo’s home, where they took him into custody without incident and impounded his van as evidence. Vo was already a registered sex offender with a past conviction for sexual battery and failing to properly renew his registration as a sex offender, authorities said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the Vo case contact Detective Jen Majors, who works for SJPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit, at 408.277.4102. To report information about the Flores case, contact Detective Nick Barry, who works in the same unit, at the same number. For those who want to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.7867.