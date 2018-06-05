News

PHOTO GALLERY: Ballot Selfies, Get-Out-the-Vote Canvassing, Last-Minute Phone Banking

By

Like most other states, California used to ban “ballot selfies” to prevent vote-buying and coercion. But after the 2016 state primary, the legislature revised the law to allow social sharing as a way to promote civic engagement.

In that spirit, we invite you to submit your #BallotSelfie and any other photos taken to memorialize casting your ballot or making those last-minute get-out-the-vote canvassing rounds. Email with captions to [email protected].

