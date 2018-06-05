PHOTO GALLERY: Ballot Selfies, Get-Out-the-Vote Canvassing, Last-Minute Phone Banking

Like most other states, California used to ban “ballot selfies” to prevent vote-buying and coercion. But after the 2016 state primary, the legislature revised the law to allow social sharing as a way to promote civic engagement.

In that spirit, we invite you to submit your #BallotSelfie and any other photos taken to memorialize casting your ballot or making those last-minute get-out-the-vote canvassing rounds. Email with captions to [email protected].

34530399_10155401117426056_9151552323875504128_n Omar Torres, San Jose City Council aide in District 5, via Facebook: "1st one at my poll to vote! Anyways, back in 1994, under the cloud of Republican Governor Pete Wilson calling the Latino community as rapists, murderers, and drug dealers (sound familiar), millions of Latinos like my father/mother, my Grandparents, and Tio/a’s registered to vote! Mini Trump woke a sleeping giant in 1994 after winning in a landslide. Well 2018 is here and we are back in the same place, this President and his Republican Party does not see anyone but themselves as equal, so mi gente Latino, Asian, immigrant, born here, Black, etc...time to rise up and get this country back on the right path! Our lives depend on it! #adelante #sepuede #dumptrump #voteagainsthate #votedemocrat."

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 10.12.47 AM Madison Nguyen, Silicon Valley Organization executive VP via Twitter: "Don’t forget to vote. #voteearly #ballotselfie"

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 10.24.41 AM State Sen. Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) via Twitter: "Sue & I have voted. Polls are open until 8 pm. Mail ballots can be dropped off or must be postmarked by today. Vote!"

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 10.37.49 AM San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, via Facebook: "It’s Election Day! I joined SVLG CEO Carl Guardino this morning to talk to voters and urge them to vote #YESonRM3. The successful passage of Regional Measure 3 will provide a major investment of $4.45 billion to fund crucial transportation infrastructure projects that ease traffic and increase transit capacity across the region."

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 10.43.23 AM Thomas Duong, candidate for San Jose City Council District 7, via Facebook: "Me and my mom getting some last minute votes. It's been fun bonding with her. She knows how much I want this."

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 10.47.14 AM San Jose Councilman Sergio Jimenez walking for the "No on B/Yes on C" campaign, via Facebook: "Thank you Councilmember Sergio Jimenez! Walking and talking to voters for No on Measure B/Yes on Measure C!"

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 11.17.35 AM Shay Franco-Clausen (center), candidate for San Jose City Council District 9, via Facebook: "VOTED! It's really humbling and surreal to see my name on the ballot, Voting is an honor and privilege. It became real when neighbors I didn't ever have the privilege to meet and cast a Vote for me. Especially my neighbors who came by last night and Vote with me today. The beautiful lady who came in with ballots, giving her family's Vote, thank you. And woman who cried with me at the polling place, while I watched Brooklyn Vote for her mama, thank you for sharing that moment. Just THANK YOU for your Vote of confidence!"

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 11.21.03 AM Amanda Renteria (right), candidate for governor, via Facebook: " Have you voted yet? We did! Let's make politics about people again."

Screen Shot 2018-06-05 at 11.24.26 AM Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto), via Facebook: "Thank you for exercising your right to vote."