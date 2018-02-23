Proposed Summit to Focus on Responding to Mass Shootings

Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese will be asking the Board of Supervisors to reaffirm local efforts to prevent gun violence and mass shootings as well as formally endorse the March for Our Lives school safety campaign, and similar movements to protect children.

This will all take place at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, and comes in the wake of the recent Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

In addition, Cortese will be asking the board to sign off on his proposal to host a Gun Violence and Mental Health Summit within the next 60 days. The goal of this would be to address such gun-related issues, including mental health diagnosis information in background checks when purchasing firearms.

“This is a call to our community to come together to share ideas about curbing gun violence and keeping weapons out of the hands of mentally ill people who could harm others or themselves,” Cortese said in a press release. “That includes firearms retailers, mental health professionals, parents, teachers and anyone who believes that gun safety should be a priority.”

In June 2011, Cortese’s office launched an Older Adult and Mental Health Summit, which he plans to use as a template for his proposed gun and mental health conference.

Similar events have been scheduled elsewhere in the U.S.

Previously, Cortese’s District 3 Office worked with the County Counsel to explore the legalities of making some mental health information available to gun dealers before and during background check sales. The goal was to prevent people with severe mental health conditions from buying firearms.

As of now, California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, including a 10-day waiting period before firearm dealers can deliver the guns to purchasers. Still, it has not been enough to prevent school shootings, Cortese noted.