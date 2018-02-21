San Jose Mayor Faces 2 Obscure Candidates, But Still No Serious Contenders in Re-Election Bid

Silicon Valley progressives have been talking about recruiting someone to run against San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in his bid for re-election, but so far no labor-backed contenders have pulled nomination papers for the June 5 primary. That doesn’t mean this is a one-man show, however. Two obscure candidates have put their names in the running: a retired septuagenarian doctor named QuangMinh Pham and Mexican seafood restaurateur Ed Rael. The former pulled his papers in early January after growing frustrated with the city’s escalating fees, which he says delayed his plans to develop a parking garage off of Hedding Street. “I’ve watched different mayors come and go without a significant life lift for people living here decade after decade,” says 73-year-old Pham, a Vietnamese refugee who has lived in San Jose since 1975. The reluctant contender put together an imaginative 32-point plan he calls “San Jose Reconstructive Operation” to reduce city fees, prevent displacement and generate revenue for taxpayers, in part, by selling ads and launching a city-run shopping mall. “From a penniless refugee to now a mayoral candidate for my home city, I am an outsider, outside of the established circle of the city politics,” Pham acknowledges. But, he says, he can no longer stand by “while the rich come to the city to enjoy the benefits and proceeds from the growth built by those people with their sweat.” Rael, 70, who owns Maverick’s restaurant on Meridian Avenue, says he’s entering the fray to solve the city’s intractable homeless problem. “I voted for Liccardo, so this is nothing against him,” says Rael, who wants to build sanctioned encampments on a 200-acre property he owns in San Jose’s eastern foothills. “But since he’s become mayor, crime is up, homelessness is up and we need someone to step in and fix this.”

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.