Op-Ed: Men Can Stop Rape

Did you know that? Is that a dumb question? Men. Can. Stop. Rape. I know plenty of men who know that. I know plenty of public servants who know that and care deeply about preventing violence against women.
On Tuesday night, San Jose City Councilman Lan Diep tweeted: “City Council ended at a decent hour tonight! I still have 5 hours left to hit the bars pre-Valentine’s Day, but I’m gonna go to the gym instead. Finding dates as a public figure is tricky. Finding dates as a public figure in the Me Too era? Fugget about it! #DesperationDay.”
This tweet is tone deaf at best and just sad at its worst. Let me tell you why. It indicates that Councilman Diep cannot find a date because he is a public figure. It implies that he is going to be a target of false allegations or that he’s innocently going to go to a bar and strike up a conversation and end up on the 11pm news hour looking nefarious. But that is a construct that requires people to live comfortably within their own privilege and dismisses the loss of great talent by women in the workforce.
Here’s something Councilman Diep and all public servants can learn: men and women share equal parts in combating harassment.
In the past year, women have stepped it up tenfold by speaking their truths and blowing the whistle. Men—especially elected officials—should do the same. In fact, I bet women would welcome the help.
Author Jaclyn Friedman nails it in her latest Huffpost piece: “You wouldn’t know it from the media coverage, but a some of us have been doing this work long before #MeToo as well … transforming the sexual culture can prevent sexual assault and make sex better for everyone (except those who enjoy using it to do harm). ... The only people for whom #MeToo is making the world less sexy are abusive men and their enablers. For the rest of us, it opens up a world of erotic possibility free of fear, shame, pain and trauma. If you think we’re ruining the fun with our insistence on consent and respect, it’s time to ask yourself whose ‘fun’ you’re really defending.”
I would like to offer this councilman some counsel on the tone deaf manner of his tweet.
(1) It shouldn’t be hard to date in the #MeToo era unless you’re a predator.
(2) Being an elected official is a privilege, not a right.
(3) This is a unifying moment for men and women. It will take men speaking up with their friends, their family members, within their workplace to really change the norms that keep the culture of harassment—in person, online, in the workplace—pervasive.
Men can stop violence and here is an example where public servants are stepping up. The San Jose Police Department recently announced that it’s poised to roll out a series of public service announcements about domestic violence. The setting in each of the five PSAs are familiar ones, such as a gym, where advocates say comments and jokes among men about domestic violence often occur. The scenarios in the ads, however, contain unexpected endings, with one man saying, “Anybody think that’s funny? Not funny.”
I am grateful for those at the San Jose Police Department for educating the public and providing amazing community outreach—these ads are only one component of that effort. That is public service.
In closing, just because a deluge of women are speaking up doesn’t mean that all men do the abusing, but it also doesn’t mean that those who do not abuse are off the hook. Councilman Diep proudly made national news on identifying with with Captain America and “making government fun again.” However, even Marvel understands how power works, via Peter Parker: with great power comes great responsibility.
It is only then that you will understand that, no, you are not accused of predatory behavior because you’re a “public figure.” We said enough. It’s time for you to step up.
Thank you for calling him out on this, Angelica.
This is the same man that told a group of multicultural organizers, in his office, “see, this is why you people never get anywhere–you don’t know how to organize.” After a POC of color burst into tears, he was still unwavering in his comments.
Also the same man who essentially told flood victims, on Fat Tuesday, “hey, nobody died, get over it!” and then donned Mardi Gras beads. This was seven days after the flood started.
Take that figurine off the dais, your 15 minutes are over, you’re just an embarrASSment.
It’s time for men to join us in calling out these incidents. Until then, my perception, and the perception of many, many women is other men are ok with this that it’s no big deal. And we will believe in your complicity until you show us otherwise.
I get many of you (men) are hesitant because you know you’ve joked, made similar comments or have laughed at other (men’s) jokes. Get. Over. It. We will accept your growth and contrition.
Start now. Use your voices. If nothing else “not cool, bro” somebody. If you think it’s hard, or you feel awkward, ask any woman. We will be glad to give you words that, frankly, don’t endanger your lives like they do ours.
That “public service” announcement is as slanted and simpleminded as is the political puppet currently serving as the department’s chief of police. To wit:
– The idiot in the gym (a not surprising role choice for the only white male in the video) advises his bench-pressing buddy to “tune-up” his wife, a suggestion far too inappropriate and intrusive for any unimpaired man to make to another. Contrary to the delusions of feminists and their emasculated enablers, wife-beaters are already looked down upon by other men (and, for that matter, almost always by themselves). That said, substitute the words “tune-up” with “poison” in the slogan and the conversation becomes unquestionably believable — if depicted as occurring between two women.
– The assertion that “only men can end men’s violence against women” is not only contradicted by common sense and human history, it is contradicted by nature. With the exception of psychopaths, males utilize violence against women to express dominance, effect control, or in response to provocation. Men obsessed with dominance and control do not freely select to be that way, thus they are not capable of freely selecting to change. For them change must come by way of the consequences they suffer for their actions; repercussions serious enough to force them to find a way to suppress their dangerous impulses. The two most common sources of these repercussions are women and the criminal justice system. Given that women in our culture are sufficiently liberated to reject a dominating suitor, or divorce an unacceptably controlling husband, women are their own first line of defense against male violence (the criminal justice system has proven itself a poor second). As for those men provoked into violence, women can avoid those too easily provoked by rejecting them (either during courtship or after marriage), and avoid provoking the generally non-volatile others by employing a little maturity and self-control. If this sounds as if I’m assigning considerable responsibility to women for their own safety it is because I am.
– When it comes to providing personal safety, no police department — not even one with a snappy slogan — can compete with a woman’s own decision making. A woman armed with sensible mate-selection standards, held firm despite any impulsive desire to take a chance on a rascal or rescue a loser, is a woman who is least likely to end up in the emergency room or inside a chalk outline. What’s unfortunate is that the mate-selection standards females once passed down the generations has been replaced by the standards du jour promoted by Hollywood scumbags.
– What men privately joke about should never be the business of government. The hunger for amusement, the yearning to laugh, the desire to shock: these essential elements of male wellbeing are far too precious to ever surrender to the nanny state. By making locker room humor synonymous with the endorsement of spousal abuse, what the totalitarians are really attempting to do is stake a public claim on personal privacy and eliminate the last bastion of freedom. Don’t let them do it. Let the parameters of acceptability — what’s funny, what’s valued, what’s desired — be set by you and your group, lest you end up living your life in solitary confinement, your private thoughts walled in by politically correct prohibitions. It’s the least you can do given the Founder’s great sacrifices in setting speech free.