Dozens of South Bay Couples Say ‘I Do’ on Valentine’s Day

Love was in the air today at the Santa Clara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, where scores of local couples exchanged wedding vows as part of the annual Valentine’s Day rush.

Offered on Feb. 14 each year, the express marriage service allows couples to tie the knot without an appointment. Many couples came by themselves, while others were joined by friends, family and their children in county’s wedding chapel.

By the day’s end, the county issued 41 marriage licenses, performed 17 chapel ceremonies and 22 express ceremonies. That’s a slight decline compared to past years.

The county typically performs around 23 marriage a day, but the office always sees that number spike during the holiday. Last Valentine’s Day, 61 marriages were performed. In all of 2017, the office issued 10,676 marriage licenses, scheduled 4,522 ceremonies and performed 2,941 express marriages.