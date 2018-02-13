Santa Clara County Filing Period Opens for June Primary Election

The nomination period is open through March 9 for candidates running in the June 2018 primary election. That deadline can be extended through March 14 for contests in which an incumbent doesn’t file.

Santa Clara County’s Registrar of Voters encourages candidates to file as soon as possible to make sure all paperwork is completed and submitted on time. For more information on how to start the process, call the ROV’s candidate services line at 408.299.8639.

“There is no leeway in the filing deadline,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said in a press release Monday. “It is always best to file nomination papers as early as possible so that any incorrect or incomplete forms may be corrected before the filing deadline, which in most cases cannot be extended.”

The following federal, state and local offices are up for election:

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative, Districts 17, 18, 19 and 20

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

Controller

Treasurer

Attorney General

Insurance Commissioner

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Board of Equalization Member, District 2

State Senator, District 10

State Assembly Member, Districts 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30

Judge of the Superior Court, 24 offices

Santa Clara County Supervisor, Districts 1 and 4

Assessor

District Attorney

Sheriff

City of San Jose, Mayor

City of San Jose, City Council Member, Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9

Candidates running for office in San Jose must go through the City Clerk’s Office. All others have to go to the ROV at 1555 Berger Drive in San Jose.

The county has published a free primary election candidate guide, which is available for pickup at the office or online at www.sccvote.org under the Candidates and Measures tab.