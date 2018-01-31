Charter School Director Threatens to Sue Santa Clara County Education Trustee

When Voices-Morgan Hill charter school’s petition to stay open for another five years came up for a vote last month, Santa Clara County Board of Education trustee Claudia Rossi asked some tough questions. How much of the school’s budget was going to the charter management organization? Was the school inflating its student achievement data? Why does it pay teachers less than their public school counterparts? Though the board ultimately approved the charter’s renewal through 2023 in a 4-2 vote with Rossi and her colleague Anna Song opposing, Voices Executive Director Frances Teso isn’t ready to let bygones be bygones. In a letter dated Jan. 12, the charter school principal called Rossi’s assertions slanderous and demanded that she take back what she said at the Dec. 13 board meeting. Teso says she took time during the relative quiet of the holiday break to reflect on Rossi’s “false and defamatory statements” about test scores, teacher pay and management fees. “Your false statements served only to unnecessarily alarm parents and expose yourself to liability,” Teso wrote. “If even one student dis-enrolls from Voices or a new student chooses not to enroll in a Voices charter school, or one teacher chooses to leave our organization due to your false statements, Voices will have met the damages requirement in an action for defamation.” In other words, Teso is gearing up for a lawsuit. Rossi balked at the provocation, saying she fears it will have a chilling effect. “I don’t take back what I said,” she tells Fly. “But it’s upsetting to receive a threat.” Rossi says elected officials should feel free to ask difficult questions to make an informed vote. “If we’re now working under the fear of being sued by lobbies that are wealthy,” she says, “then that could really affect how we deliberate.”

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.