SJPD Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in East Side

Police shot an armed woman outside an East San Jose home on Monday, authorities said. The San Jose Police Department, which declined to disclose the woman’s name, said she is expected to survive her injuries.

According to the Mercury News, officers went to the 800 block of Feller Avenue by Story Road on reports that a woman walked outside her house with a shotgun and began making threats against people.

Police said the woman, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, went into her house before authorities showed up, but then walked out again with the shotgun. At about 3:20pm, an officer shot her at least once, according to the Merc. The woman then collapsed, dropped her weapon and then got up and went back in the house.

A couple hours later, the woman was taken to a hospital.

SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia has scheduled a press conference at 2pm today to provide more details about the shooting.

The incident marks the second time this year that an SJPD officer has shot someone and happens to be on the same street where police fatally shot an 18-year-old in 2016. The first officer-involved shooting of 2017 took place on Jan. 9 when, according to SJPD, a cop fatally shot an ax-wielding man who was believed to be suicidal.

In 2017, SJPD recorded eight officer-involved shootings. Half of them were fatal and most involved civilians with psychiatric disorders.