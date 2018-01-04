Rep. Khanna Calls on Congress to Limit President Donald Trump’s Authority over ‘Nuclear Button’

Donald Trump’s boastful tweet Tuesday about the size of his “nuclear button” revived questions about the president’s war powers. So much so that Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) called on lawmakers to pass a measure preventing Trump from launching a nuclear strike on North Korea without permission from Congress.
To prevent catastrophe, Congress must immediately limit Trump’s ability to launch a first nuclear strike without authorization. India and China have non first use policies, and @BarackObama was developing that for the U.S.
— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 3, 2018
Khanna’s comments on Wednesday came in response to Trump’s mockery of Kim Jong Un, after the North Korean leader warned that he has a nuclear launch button on his desk, always at the ready.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
Another Bay Area lawmaker, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-San Ramon), joined Khanna’s call for legislators to temper Trump’s authority to launch a preemptive strike.
While Republicans seem generally unfazed by Trump’s fightin’ words, Democrats in both the House and Senate have already proposed legislation that would limit the president’s ability to initiate such an attack without prior approval.
Trump’s threat this week isn’t the first time he’s hinted at authorizing military action against North Korea, which has bolstered its weapon capabilities in recent years. Media reports suggest that the “hermit kingdom” is planning yet another missile test.
Nuclear war is not a game. With millions of lives at stake, we need diplomacy and restraint. https://t.co/6EA1eyp7EM
— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 3, 2018
Part 3
He has or shortly will be relieved along with his entire strike force. We will have exactly 60 seconds to determine a nuclear strike against us and 35 minutes to land a NUC on the enemy to prevent further launches. We can not have a second guesser in charge of or safety. What he said was anticipatory “Mutiny”.
Jack, this has nothing to do with a retaliatory strike, which remains completely up to the executive. But a first strike is unacceptable as a possibility for one human to impose on the world.
Part 2
General John E. Hyten was at a seminar in Europe recently and he stated that regardless of the thoroughly reviewed status of launch on a daily basis by The Department of Defense, CIA and the Justice Department. Even though all issues are already considered and a preemptive or retaliatory strike and all of it’s different scenarios are already reviewed for authorization by Congress. He stated that he would determine if a strike is necessary and legal before he would give the command to strike because he could go to jail for life”
Part 1
Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) is a nobody! Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-San Ramon), is a phony loudmouth sissy.
Before a launch of any kind the war plans and possibilities are thoroughly reviewed on a daily basis by The Department of Defense, CIA and the Justice Department. All issues are considered and a preemptive or retaliatory strike and all of it’s different scenarios are already reviewed for authorization by Congress.
General John E. Hyten runs our Missile Defense after he replaced a Black General “Quick Promoted Up The Ranks) who stated he and his five launcher staff were quietly and swiftly removed on Jan. 20, 2017 at 2pm.