Rep. Khanna Calls on Congress to Limit President Donald Trump’s Authority over ‘Nuclear Button’

Donald Trump’s boastful tweet Tuesday about the size of his “nuclear button” revived questions about the president’s war powers. So much so that Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) called on lawmakers to pass a measure preventing Trump from launching a nuclear strike on North Korea without permission from Congress.

To prevent catastrophe, Congress must immediately limit Trump’s ability to launch a first nuclear strike without authorization. India and China have non first use policies, and @BarackObama was developing that for the U.S. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 3, 2018

Khanna’s comments on Wednesday came in response to Trump’s mockery of Kim Jong Un, after the North Korean leader warned that he has a nuclear launch button on his desk, always at the ready.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Another Bay Area lawmaker, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-San Ramon), joined Khanna’s call for legislators to temper Trump’s authority to launch a preemptive strike.

While Republicans seem generally unfazed by Trump’s fightin’ words, Democrats in both the House and Senate have already proposed legislation that would limit the president’s ability to initiate such an attack without prior approval.

Trump’s threat this week isn’t the first time he’s hinted at authorizing military action against North Korea, which has bolstered its weapon capabilities in recent years. Media reports suggest that the “hermit kingdom” is planning yet another missile test.

Nuclear war is not a game. With millions of lives at stake, we need diplomacy and restraint. https://t.co/6EA1eyp7EM — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 3, 2018

Jennifer Wadsworth is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.