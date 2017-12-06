Court Watchdog Arrested Just Weeks after Violent Encounter with Sheriff Deputy over Video

Susan Bassi, a Santa Clara County court watchdog who says she got her hand broken by a bailiff last month, apparently had another unfortunate run-in with officials this week. The Los Gatos resident says she was on her way to her own divorce proceeding at the downtown San Jose courthouse, where a sheriff’s deputy stopped and cited her at the front-door security screening. “I literally walked into the door, and they said, ‘You’re being arrested,’” Bassi recounts. According to her colleague, freelance journalist Stephen James, the Los Gatos resident was charged with violating a court order (Penal Code 1664a) prohibiting photography and video recording in the common areas of the Family Justice Center. (Taking photos at the courthouse has suddenly become quite the hot-button issue.) The allegation stems from a Nov. 14 confrontation in which Bassi says deputies broke her finger while trying to force her to stop recording in a family law record-viewing room. Bassi says she was trying to record a tense exchange between the cops and another local critic of the justice system, Scott Largent—who’s known for railing against judges and lawyers on his loudspeaker outside the courthouse. In an email court spokesman Benjamin Rada disputed Bassi’s account of the recent citation. “We understand that the cite and release of Ms. Bassi that occurred on December 4, 2017 was unrelated to events of November 17,” he wrote, referring Fly to the Sheriff’s Office for further comment. We reached out to the sheriff’s spokesflack but had yet to hear back as of press time. Bassi, who plans to sue the Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, considers the arrest retaliation for her activism. The citation requires Bassi to turn herself in at the Main Jail for booking and then return to court on Jan. 3 for an arraignment, which means she’ll have to reschedule a divorce hearing that was already set for the same day. “Now I have this to deal with,” she says, “right in time for the holidays.”

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.