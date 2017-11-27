Stanford Study: Rising Cost of Public Employee Pensions Eat Up San Jose’s New Tax Revenue

San Jose approved two tax hikes last year to fund core city services, such as repaving dilapidated roads and building up a depleted police force. But the $52 million-a-year in revenue collected from Measure B’s quarter-cent sales tax and Measure G’s business tax is being eaten up by the city’s soaring pension costs, according to an analysis by Stanford University’s Institute for Economic Policy Research.
The City Council on Tuesday will discuss the Stanford report, which Mayor Sam Liccardo ordered earlier this year to review an internal audit of San Jose’s retirement plans.
Unlike a special tax measure, which needs super-majority approval and restricts revenue to a specific purpose, the two passed by voters in 2016 were general tax initiatives requiring only a simple majority to raise money for the general fund. With budget shortfalls projected over the next several years and pension liabilities continuing to increase, there’s growing concern that the city is failing to deliver what it promised.
Since San Jose voters OK’d measures B and G, the city’s projected pension and retiree healthcare costs rose by $29 million more than anticipated in 2018 and $57 million more by 2021. By paying the difference from the general fund, the city will basically offset the additional tax revenues.
Unlike private 401(k) accounts or defined-benefit plans that depend on investment returns, public-sector employees are guaranteed an annual benefit based on set formulas. Thus, even if the stock market performs poorly and liabilities rise, the pension payments remains the same, forcing cities to scale back other services to cover the cost.
As pension costs more than tripled over a decade in San Jose, the city tried to rein in liabilities by enacting a controversial voter-approved reform measure, which ignited a years-long legal battle between City Hall and its public employee unions. In 2016, the city finally reached a compromise measure, which promised to save taxpayers money even as San Jose reached about $3.8 billion in unfunded liabilities this past fiscal year.
Stanford researchers Joe Nation, Olympia Nguyen Tulloch and Clive Lipshitz spent the past several months evaluating San Jose’s federated and public safety pension plans against those in other major cities in the Bay Area and beyond. They found that San Jose is especially prone to weaker investment performance because of the shortfall between contributions compared to benefit payments. San Jose—like most U.S. public plans, but to a greater extent than peer cities—saw the highest increase in retirees and the largest decrease in the number of new members actively making contributions.
Though San Jose is hardly unique in this regard, the funded status of the city’s public pensions has deteriorated over the past several years to 72 percent for the police and fire plan and 50 percent for federated employees.
Researchers suggest that portfolio management can be an important tool to address that funding shortfall. However, compared to other cities in the study, San Jose already pays more to manage its pair of pension plans. While most other plans have an investment staff of one or two people, San Jose has 10.
“Over the last 10 years, reforms to the city’s retirement plan structures has populated the boards with members possessing greater professionalism and expertise,” Liccardo wrote in a memo requesting the Stanford analysis earlier this year. “I thank the members of both boards for their service to the city and to our retirees. Still, the poor performance of the plans’ investment over the last three years, by any measure—whether compared to peer public pension plans, to policy benchmarks, or most importantly, to the board’s own actuarial assumptions for rates of return—have substantially added to both plans’ unfunded liabilities and the general fund’s burdens.”
More from the San Jose City Council agenda for November 28, 2017:
- With the wet winter months upon us, the city is ready to declare another “shelter crisis,” which waives certain habitability standards so that community centers and other public buildings can double as homeless shelters. San Jose’s homeless population surpasses 4,300 on a given night, according to the latest count, and includes one of the highest rates of unsheltered people in the nation. With a growing number of homeless people dying on the streets due to exposure and preventable illness, the city will consider paying nonprofit HomeFirst $506,000 to run seasonal shelters throughout the city.
- More than a decade of budget cutbacks, wear and tear and drought have taken a toll on San Jose’s public parks, pushing up the deferred maintenance backlog to $259 million. As the city goes about updating its Greenprint, the roadmap for the future of San Jose’s public spaces, it will explore the idea of creating new financing mechanisms to cover the cost of expanding the park system to accommodate 400,000 more residents over the next 25 years. The next Greenprint iteration will also describe what parks, public space and recreation will look like in a more urbanized San Jose. After the Greenprint is finalized in the coming year, the city will study how parkland fees should be based, collected and disbursed.
WHAT: City Council meets
WHEN: 1:30pm Tuesday
WHERE: City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose
INFO: City Clerk, 408.535.1260
PART 1
Here is your Pension Plan Problem. Police and Fire retire at 90% of base pay. Salaries have been boosted into the stratosphere. You pay a chief $250,000 plus a year, but does he wait until 65 to retire? No he bails at 55 and 20 and you promote another Chief, Assist. Chief, Deputy Chief, Captain, Lieut. and SGT. Next your new Chief bails at 50 and 20 years at 90%. Then you RANK PUMP all the usual suspects again and again. Then they come back with Workers’ Comp Claims they never filed in the past and their Retirement becomes tax free. They pay no taxes. Then the City for 20 years included every perk in calculating their Retirement and now the City Hall Idiots have to claw it back to the tune of Millions.
BS! Only if Police/Five work for 30-years, they get a 90% pension. They would get half that at 15-years and no pension for under 5 years. Regarding the chief making $250k, if the job was so easy, why didn’t you get offered that job? If there is fraud from Worker’s Comp, why didn’t you “grow a pair” and whistleblow?
Jake get you facts straight disability retirements are NOT tax free.
Part Two
When I retired I got 50% for a 44 3/4 % disability to my spine and leg after all perks were deducted from my $1800.00 a month salary I got $850.00 plus medical and dental. I took care of a wife and two kids and couldn’t find valuable work with a 44 3/4 % disability. No one will touch you. Sam Liccardo made more money in a few months then I did in 20 years in one phony City Condemnation suit that the City bungled deliberately.
> Sam Liccardo made more money in a few months then I did in 20 years in one phony City Condemnation suit that the City bungled deliberately.
What was this about?
Dish!
This is the only eminent domain suit that I remember Liccardo being involved in. Liccardo didn’t make dime, this issue started when Cindy was council member. Once again, I call BS!
http://www.mercurynews.com/2009/10/23/san-jose-to-pay-2-million-to-acquire-parcel-and-settle-lawsuit/
Part Three
Now your saying the pension plan under CORTEX is not paying profits, guess why it takes ten people to administer the fund with no profit? They are all padding their investment pockets in my opinion. 3 Billion plus in this hot market and they have to bump my health care 600% or force me into Kaiser, the death house. People of San Jose, those of you who are legal and pay taxes. bend over a little farther!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Whining because you have Kaiser? 80% of city employees voluntarily sign-up for Kaiser!
The only truth to your statement is that retirement board members are being flown to “investment conferences”. Then, they are wined and dined and talked into bad investments (attending these conferences should be banned). The city should invest in “indexed funds” instead so they can reduce their staff.
a hundred plus years ago – during the bad days of big timber, oil, steel and coal – when the company literally owned the town and everything in it – unions were a good balancing force Todays public employee’s should be ashamed for hiding under the union racket which pimps them to politicians, i.e, money = votes (in case no one has figured that out)> why do public employees need unionization? They are not working for the big bad timber, steel, coal private companies – – they are working for their community, their neighbors – themselves.
fix a nationally based scale adjusted for Cost of Living, etc etc – and pay and treat employees fairly. it is the corrupt union/politician vampires that suck the life blood out of our cities and state. This started in 1979 when then Gov J. Brown signed the Dill Act – allowing for public employee collective bargaining – -before that we were known as the Golden State – -now we are a mess and we are ruined.
I call BS! Unionism for government employees dates back to the Spoils System/creation of the Civil Service. If government employees do not have the right to unionize and have basic job protections, elected officials will hire their “friends” for all government jobs. Do you want 100% turnover of city employees after an election? Do want a police officer who was trained as a police officer or someone given a job as a police officer because they supported the person who won an election?
All of the tax money you will be taking in from marijuana sales should make up a lot of loss. Colorado took in a billion dollars in pot tax money, last year. Stop making excuses.
Who could have predicted that when you screwed employees over they would leave in droves, including retiring earlier than they had planned, or that when they left and you couldn’t hire any new employees because you had the lowest pay and benefits in the area, you would have less employees paying into your pension fund than you have collecting from it? Could anyone have possibly predicted that if the employer took “pension holidays” and didn’t pay their share into the pension fund for years, the fund might have financial problems down the road? If only the employees, who are at fault for all the city’s financial woes, had warned the city “leaders”.