SV411 Podcast: Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Trump’s Mental Instability

In this week’s SV411 podcast, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren speaks with San Jose Inside editor Josh Koehn about President Donald Trump’s instability, her resolution to get him a mental and physical evaluation, the fight to protect dreamers after the rescission of DACA, and who she thinks is ready to lead the Democratic Party come 2020 (hint: Al Franken).

If all you came for is the politics, skip ahead to the 13:30 mark.

Other issues discussed include the Alternative Press Expo taking place this weekend at the Convention Center, the billionaire-backed senior housing initiative and other local arts and entertainment events.