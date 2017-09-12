San Jose Airport Offers TSA PreCheck Enrollment This Week

Flying is the worst. Not only is there the last-minute packing of essentials like a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and, of course, the extra clothes that are packed that but don’t really need to be packed, but then there’s the security check.

Seeing that long line just sends a rush of despair through the body.

While taking the shoes off and going through pat-downs can be inconvenient, especially when time is running out before that flight leaves, TSA PreCheck might be the best way to cut through the crowd and start lounging before boarding.

This week, Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) is offering TSA PreCheck Enrollment in the baggage claim of Terminal B. The enrollment center will run Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Admittedly, going to the airport when you’re not even traveling is a depressing thought. But for $85, enrollees will get a five-year membership that allows travelers to go through security without having to remove their shoes, belts, jackets, laptops or liquids.

Travelers can apply online at the TSA website within five minutes and schedule a 10-minute in-person appointment at the enrollment center, which will include a background check as well as fingerprint scanning.

Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest are some of the 37 major airlines that participate in TSA PreCheck. The program is also currently available at 200 airports.