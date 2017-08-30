Bellarmine Prep Scraps Plan to Name Theater after Late Teacher Following Abuse Accusation

Tom Alessandri’s death this summer prompted an outpouring of grief. Former students called the Bellarmine Prep theater and English teacher a beloved mentor, a father figure and all-around legend. The private Jesuit boys school in San Jose live-streamed his memorial service and announced plans to christen its new $30 million theater in his honor. But not everyone was so enamored with the late “T.A.,” as he was known to friends and students. In an essay penned anonymously and published on Medium, one former pupil called Alessandri a predator. “I am enraged,” the column began before describing in gut-wrenching detail how T.A. allegedly used his position of authority to groom her into having a sexual relationship with him. The piece originally ended with a resounding indictment: “Fuck you, Tom Alessandri.” By the time Medium forced the scribe to replace his name with initials, the post had already garnered thousands of views. Fly struck up a correspondence with the author, who declined to put her name on the record but spoke candidly in phone interviews about how Alessandri’s death reopened old wounds. Perhaps sensing a legal challenge, Bellarmine responded to the woman as well. “It sounds as if this was a very painful experience for you,” Principal Kristina Luscher wrote in a July 10 email. “Are you interested in meeting to discuss how/if we might be a part of your healing process?” Doubtful of their sincerity, the woman followed up her initial post with yet another one earlier this month. In the Aug. 14 follow-up, she wrote in equally intimate detail about how the school lionizing her alleged abuser continued to re-traumatize her. She also noted that a number of other victims had since come out of the woodwork. Her writing once again made the rounds, but this time it apparently ignited enough backlash to get Bellarmine to quietly drop the idea of naming its theater after Alessandri. When Fly asked campus officials about the decision, they declined to go into detail. “We take these allegations very seriously,” Bellarmine Vice Principal Brian Adams said. “And out of respect for all involved, we have decided not to move forward with the naming of the theater.”
Getting in before the “false allegations ruin lives” crowd: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/26/opinion/sunday/who-blames-the-victim.html?mcubz=3
SURVIVORS DO NOT COME FORWARD BECAUSE THEY WORRY THAT THEY WON’T BE BELIEVED. Before you post, think long and hard about which side of this issue you really want to be on.
There is evidence. There are multiple women who have come forward. The individual making the allegation is not filing a lawsuit, and is under no obligation to reveal herself or provide evidence. The evidence *was* provided to Bellarmine, and that’s who made this decision. I hope that you will take the time to ask “What if this is true? What is the right thing to do?” If you have no response, then you are part of the problem.
Excellent decision. I’m glad the school took the allegations seriously.
Based on the evidence, what Bellarmine took seriously was not the validity of the allegations but the likelihood of its being targeted by an estrogen-crazed mob that feeds off unsubstantiated allegations the way the Crusader’s fed off Christianity.
How sad for you that you view the world this way. Your mother, sisters, aunts, daughters, and friends are all part of this “estrogen mob” (sweet band name, btw). The question is not “what if” someone you care about has been sexually assaulted. The question is, were they ok getting the help they needed, or did they feel too ashamed? How would they feel if they knew you made such sweeping generalizations about victims? If you can’t find it inside yourself to ask these kinds of questions and answer them honestly, then you are indeed part of the problem.
How sad the world is this way. The exalted victim, whose status as such is based only on her safe-from-challenge allegations, waited until this teacher was dead before she aimed her nasty words at those who loved and admired him — people who had done nothing to her. If you can’t see the evil in that you’re letting your rage blind you.
Based on her own words, this female was an adult at the time and the acts were consensual (and I’m going to take the feminist position and assume that 18 year-old women are qualified to manage their sexual behavior). But we are supposed to be outraged that he was an older man in whom she’d placed her trust, thus making the sex somehow an abuse of his power over her. But to see it that way requires accepting that the young woman was herself powerless over him. Nonsense. An attractive young woman who signals sexual vulnerability to a man has a level of power over him which trumps that any mentor or teacher ever had over a student. Other young women in that position have prompted men to leave their wives and children, give up their careers, and surrender their fortunes. I guess we can always hate the guy for having, allegedly, enjoyed her charms gratis.
Lots of allegations but who are the allegators?!
The individual making the allegation is not filing a lawsuit, and is under no obligation to reveal herself or provide evidence. The evidence *was* provided to Bellarmine, and that’s who made this decision.
It’s been really refreshing since Pope Francis has taken over. Allegations like these are no longer settled out of court, and the church has been doing a commendable job in working with law enforcement under Francis’s direction. Now if we can get some other religions to see their own imperfections and clean their acts up, the world will be a better place.
