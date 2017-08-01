San Jose Faces Scrutiny for Illegal Fireworks Citations

By the Numbers: $500
San Jose is taking heat over its crackdown on illegal fireworks. According to a handful of Blossom Hill residents, the city slapped them with $500 citations with no proof that they did anything wrong. The fines stem from the city’s online reporting system, which allows anyone to complain and apparently requires little in the way of evidence. The new reporting system was launched in May, according to city spokeswoman Cheryl Wessling. By mid-July, the system, run by the San Jose Fire Department, had generated 1,076 complaints that resulted in 161 warning letters and 45 citations. City officials declined to state how many were based on hearsay, however, and residents who want to contest their citation will have to pay up before they can file an appeal. City attorney Rick Doyle said the complaints require a thorough review. “There is a due process issue here,” he said, “and that’s a legitimate concern. You need video proof, witnesses or some evidence to cite people. I’m unclear about the sufficiency of the evidence that they had.” The City Council will revisit its fireworks enforcement policy when it meets next week.
Unprecedented that we see city attorney Doyle raising concerns about a department’s behavior on separate issues within two months. SJFD was found guilty of retaliation and promotion discrimination over a ten year period against a female employee in June. Cost to taxpayers (so far) $800,000 and likely to rise.
Now we have a clearcut violation of the 14th Amendment – and both occurred on 23-year employee Chief Curtis Jacobson’s watch. Johnson was appointed without a competitive search. Both incidents clearly reflect leadership deficiencies.
SJFD management turnover has resembled the Trump White House. Perhaps it’s time to find someone less inbred and find a replacement adept at rooting out internal rot.
Pay the fine and then go to court, What country are we in Cuba or North Korea?
SJFD must think they have the power of the IRS the only other agency that can get away with that.
This seems to Violate the 4th, 5th possible the 6th, and definitely the 7th, amendment.
Wish I was the attorney that’s going to get rich suing the hell out of San Jose Taxpayers!