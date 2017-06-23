Vice Mayor Carrasco Emcees 24th Annual Monday Night Live

Monday Night Live! returns to San Jose Stage Company in its 24th installment next week. The comedy sketch show, known for its irreverent portrayal of local politicians and the lobbyists who schmooze them will be hosted by San Jose’s Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, who will deliver a dance number called “East Side Girl.”

Next week brings a fresh cast of characters with a few newly elected City Council members. Council newcomers Dev Davis, Sergio Jimenez and Lan Diep will appear alongside lame-duck Don “The Donfather” Rocha.

Expect to see some familiar influence peddlers, too. With San Jose on the verge of explosive growth, it’s only fitting that the cold open is titled “My High Rise is Bigger Than Your High Rise,” featuring Republic Urban Properties CEO Michael R. Van Every, Swenson Builders President Case Swenson, The Core Companies VP Chris Neal and KT Properties Senior VP Mark Tersini.

State Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) carried the 2016 show as host, drawing in an audience of chuckling politicos. The 2016 production took noteworthy political scandals and hashed them out with humor.

Last year, of course, the Campos clan’s antics made it into the script. Namely, former Assemblywoman Nora Campos and labor boss husband Neil Struthers, whose claim to fame involves getting kicked “in the balls” at a casino fundraiser.

Next week, San Francisco comedian Johnny Steele—a former radio and TV talk show host who also wrote for the late Robin Williams—will guest-star the event. There’s some overlap in Monday’s variety show with the San Jose Stage Company’s other production, The Toxic Avenger.

Parsley Sage Rosemary & Thyme will cater the sold-out event, which will begin with a cocktail reception at 5pm. Showtime is set for 7pm.

Click here to see our photo gallery of the 2016 production.