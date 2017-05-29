City Hall Closes for Memorial Day

In honor of the men and women in the armed forces who died serving our country, many local business and government offices are closed for Memorial Day. San Jose Inside will return Tuesday.

See below for more information on closures.

San Jose City Hall, City offices to close for Memorial Day holiday

San Jose City Hall and other City offices will close on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. All City offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30. The Police and Fire Departments, along with other critical City services, will remain unaffected by the closure.

Customer Contact Center: The City's Customer Contact Center will be closed on this City-observed holiday. An answering service will provide information and assistance to callers during the holiday. Non-emergency requests requiring follow-up will be routed to the proper department and handled during open business hours.

Library Schedule: All City libraries will be closed and will resume regular hours on Tuesday, May 30.

Community Centers: Residents should check with their local community center for hours of operation during the holiday. Community Center information is available here or in the Citywide Activity Guide.

Garbage and Recycling Service: Collection will occur as normal on Monday, May 29. Contact your garbage, recycling or yard trimmings collection company to report missed collections, damaged carts, service issues or to change your cart size. Go here to find your waste collection company.