Report: San Jose Police Have Spent $1.3 Million on Riot Gear

By the Numbers: $1.3 Million
San Jose police have been stocking up on riot gear, and at a faster pace than some other law enforcement agencies. That’s according to MuckRock, a journalism nonprofit that publishes data gleaned from public records. Documents unearthed through a Freedom of Information Act request found that the San Jose Police Department have shelled out $1.3 million since 2012 for helmets with visors and throat guards, aluminum batons, less-than-lethal weapons and other defensive equipment. The city authorized SJPD to spend $530,000 on protective gear in 2015 through last year. To San Jose’s credit, MuckRock notes, the agency has spent less on weaponry than other major cities.
Oh good you never know when you may have to quell another Trump uprising, or push angry residents back into the rising flood. Did they get a good deal?