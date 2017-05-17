Report: San Jose Police Have Spent $1.3 Million on Riot Gear

By the Numbers: $1.3 Million

San Jose police have been stocking up on riot gear, and at a faster pace than some other law enforcement agencies. That’s according to MuckRock, a journalism nonprofit that publishes data gleaned from public records. Documents unearthed through a Freedom of Information Act request found that the San Jose Police Department have shelled out $1.3 million since 2012 for helmets with visors and throat guards, aluminum batons, less-than-lethal weapons and other defensive equipment. The city authorized SJPD to spend $530,000 on protective gear in 2015 through last year. To San Jose’s credit, MuckRock notes, the agency has spent less on weaponry than other major cities.