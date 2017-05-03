San Jose Councilman Lan Diep Apologizes for Calling Vietnam War ‘Pointless’ at Memorial Event

Forty-two years after the Vietnam War ended, the quagmire continues to be a point of contention in San Jose’s political scene—especially depending on one’s generation and culture. Calling the conflict a pointless loss of life would be an accurate and relatively benign assessment for many Americans. More than 58,000 U.S. service members were killed in the 20-year conflict. But for those who were forced to flee their war-torn homeland and saw firsthand the devastation—nearly 2 million Vietnamese civilians and 1.3 million soldiers (250,000 in the South) lost their lives—the term “pointless” could be seen as a personal affront. That was the case Sunday morning outside of Santa Clara County’s headquarters, as San Jose Councilman Lan Diep spoke at a “Black April” event commemorating the fall of Saigon. In unprepared remarks delivered in Vietnamese, Diep—who was born in the U.S.—enraged several attendees by noting that they were gathered “to mourn civilians, soldiers and refugees lost as a result of a pointless war.” In video of the event, a woman in the crowd shouted down Diep while an older gentleman in a military uniform had to be held back several times from charging the podium. Diep quickly apologized for his in-artful choice of words, but that didn’t stop some observers from branding him a communist, a Molotov cocktail of terms that is all too quickly thrown out in Vietnamese political disputes. “For the Vietnamese community and those who fought in the war and signed up to defend their homeland, that is honorable,” Diep told Fly. “And I was trying to say that but got sidetracked.” The Vietnamese political scene is a tightrope many outsiders fail to appreciate, as the differences in experience for refugees and their first-generation offspring can create an emotional powder keg. “I feel bad for some of these young Vietnamese politicians,” a local politico acknowledged, asking not to be named. “It's almost like being a prisoner of your community.”

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.