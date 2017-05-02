Photo Gallery: May Day Crowds Take to the Streets of San Jose

Across the globe, people filled the streets of their cities Monday in honor of International Workers’ Day. In San Jose, groups supporting the rights of workers, immigrants and other marginalized people braved the heat to join the May Day march from East Side to the Arena Green. Below are some scenes from the South Bay demonstration.
All photos by Greg Ramar.
Unemployed illegals and unemployed with no skills, druggies and welfare, food stamp and disability frauds all showed up looking unbathed. Same thing happened in the sixties with the unbathed hippies. If you just showed up bathed and with a thought or idea.
I’m impressed 3 people carrying American flags, Only one left as trash.
Anyone ever seen these people burning Green Cards or Food Stamps?
love the pictures…with the diversity of people mobilized around the rights of workers, immigrants and other marginalized people!!
i’m sure it absolutely drives the Trump supporters nuts to, as well as all the racists and misogynists out who cant DEAL with seeing people of all colors marching together in solidarity against the their man Trump.
Could you please provide a single example of “marginalization” in question?
looks more like a bunch of people with nothing better to do to me