At Least 2 South Bay Companies Bid on Trump’s Border Wall

At least two South Bay firms want to help President Donald Trump build a “great, great wall” along the southern border. Sunnyvale-based remote-sensing manufacturer Quanergy is one of several Bay Area companies to submit proposals for the unfunded $20 billion-plus barrier between the U.S. and Mexico. Landing the contract could potentially bring windfall profits for the immigrant-owned company, but could undermine business prospects in the politically liberal region it calls home. Two San Francisco County supervisors, Hillary Ronen and Aaron Peskin, introduced a law that would prevent that city from doing business with companies that apply for work on the wall—whether or not they win a contract. Oakland and Berkeley already passed measures to blacklist aspiring border wall contractors, while cities in other parts of the nation weigh similar measures. That’s to say nothing of the public backlash that would no doubt ensue, despite scores of border wall bidders being minority owned. Quanergy CEO Louay Eldada, who emigrated from Lebanon, has yet to return Fly’s request for comment. But in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, he defended his proposal as applying “Silicon Valley innovation to achieve the positive security goals without the negative repercussions.” Eldada told the Chronicle that he wants to use Quanergy’s signature laser sensor technology, known as lidar, or “light detection and ranging,” to monitor the southern border. The “smart fencing” would detect and analyze movement and transmit live visualizations to border agents. Eldada’s is one of many high-tech plans put forward by companies to bolster or replace a physical barrier. Mountain View’s Future Fibre Technologies, which specializes in fiber-optic security sensors, is also vying to work on Trump’s pet project. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, however, advised that technology alone would be insufficient.
Get it built!
I agree – and after it’s done, we’ll send you Irish immigrants packing!
Once the federal money to outlaw sanctuary cities drys up, they won’t be able to buy anything anyway.
No loss there!
Build it and they won’t come!
> the unfunded $20 billion-plus barrier between the U.S. and Mexico.
Put this in the category of fake news. I have no idea who said it’s going to cost $20 billion. I suspect it’s a totally made up number by some Soros-Alinsky activist. Just like Mitch Snyder’s notorious bogus estimate on the number of “homeless”.
For what it’s worth, I think the wall that is ultimately built will be far smaller and cost far less than all of the Left-wing scare stories. The wall is a negotiating position, and when the Mexican government finally gets serious about controlling emigration to the U.S., the wall will be unnecessary. Trump will ultimately take down the Mexican drug cartels, help the Mexican government to recover sovereignty over Mexico, “normalize” and control the border, reduce human trafficking, and create a workable temporary worker/guest worker system. It will be a win-win for “undocumented” Mexicans in the U.S. Dems will lose their illegal voters, though.
A US Department of Homeland Security internal report placed the price tag at $21.6b. That’s right – Trump’s own administration.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-wall-exclusive-idUSKBN15O2ZN
Bloomberg wrote a good article showing various cost estimates and their sources, plus outlining many of the physical and practical difficulties of actually trying to build a wall – such as the need to seize many miles of privately-owned property (owned by regular US citizens or by states) to complete 2/3 of the wall.
It really isn’t that hard to google this stuff and come up with sources. And it’s certainly preferable to inventing conspiracy theories like “some Soros-Alinsky activist”.
> A US Department of Homeland Security internal report placed the price tag at $21.6b. That’s right – Trump’s own administration.
Don’t worry your pretty little head about this. It’s fake news, generated by “deep state” bureaucrats trying to take down Trump.
> based on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security internal report seen by Reuters on Thursday.
.> A White House spokeswoman said it would be “premature” to comment on a report that has not officially been presented to the president.
President Trump will throw this bogus report in the trash and fire some people.
As I understand the “public interest” basis of the federal government’s antitrust exemption, and the extremely limited version of this protection afforded municipalities, it is difficult to see how these two San Francisco tyrants could possibly justify their blatantly injurious actions against this firm as being in the public interest, given that the work itself has been deemed in the public interest by the president. Apparently these two lawmakers do not understand the limits of their position: they are not judges empowered to restrain or overrule the actions of executive officers (or other lawmakers).
I can only hope Quanergy sues.
If this tactic against wall-building is deemed legal then there’d be nothing to stop a city or county from substituting whatever activity it finds offensive as grounds for flexing its blacklisting muscle — activities that could, in a city looking to become a conservative Mecca, run the gamut from family planning services to building gender-neutral restrooms to providing services to the homeless.
Ummm, those sorts of decision-making by cities already take place on a regular basis. Cities decide not to do business with a company unless it pays prevailing wage, something that this president doesn’t support. They make investment and contract decisions based on fossil fuel divestiture, even though this president has clearly opined that fossil fuels are in the public interest. They refuse to do business with companies that have unresolved judgements involving wage theft. And so on. I get your point, but it’s a stretch, and there are a lot of existing precedents against what you’re suggesting. And multiple cities, including my own and yours, have such policies in place right now.