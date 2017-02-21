NotMyPresidentsDay Protest Ignores Rain for City Hall Rally

Heavy rainfall Monday didn’t stop more than 200 anti-Donal Trump activists from rallying in front of San Jose City Hall with protest signs and rain ponchos, chanting— “tiny hands, tiny feet—all he does is tweet tweet tweet.”

Opposition groups around the country turned Monday’s federal holiday, Presidents Day, into #NotMyPresidentsDay events in an attempt to further the resistance movement. The South Bay’s Indivisible chapter teamed up with Rise Up for Justice to co-sponsor Monday’s event at City Hall.

Judge Ladoris Cordell, San Jose’s former independent police auditor, opened the event with a message for President Trump: “We, your bosses, are not afraid to confront power with truth.”

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) made an appearance at his old stomping grounds, encourage people to continue mobilize. “District by district, neighborhood by neighborhood, house by house— that’s the only way we take back our state and our country,” the former councilman said.

Following Kalra’s speech and several Anti-Trump chants, the event became an open forum for residents to take the megaphone and express their thoughts.

Diana Weir, a Campbell resident and member of Orchard City Indivisible, touched on the #grabyourwallet movement. Weir pulled out a Macy’s credit card from her wallet only to cut it to shreds with scissors, prompting other members of the event to cut up cards from businesses that have ties with Trump’s known business interests.

San Jose resident David Marsland said he couldn’t think of a better way to spend the federal holiday than attending the protest.

“I want to help grow this movement, to stand up fight back and do the right thing for America which is impeach President Trump—now,” he said.

Orchard City Indivisible hosts its weekly 6:30pm Tuesday meet-up at Campbell United Church of Christ.