Supervisor Dave Cortese to Deliver State of the County Address for 3rd Straight Year

Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese, who’s heading into his third consecutive year as president of the Board of Supervisors, will share his vision for the coming year at the State of the County address this week.

Doors open at 5pm Tuesday for the annual event, which takes place at the County Government Center, 70 W. Hedding St., in San Jose. After Cortese’s speech, the public is invited to join local officials for a reception in the building’s lower level.

Supervisor Joe Simitian, who was elected vice president of the board, will also deliver some remarks, along with supervisors Mike Wasserman, Cindy Chavez and Ken Yeager.

Last year, Cortese promised to make 2016 a year of transformation. He called for jail reforms and highlighted strides made in addressing homelessness and helping immigrants. In light of recent events, there’s no doubt that immigration will continue to remain a regional priority.

Santa Clara County, which is home to nearly 2 million residents, has one of the highest concentrations of foreign-born residents in the nation.

Last month, the county announced plans to sue President Donald Trump over his discriminatory immigration policies. Supervisors also made a commitment to work with community organizations and provide legal help to immigrants facing deportation and other threats presented by the Trump administration and a conservative Congress.

Santa Clara County is considered a sanctuary jurisdiction due to its policy to ignore federal requests to extend holds on jailed undocumented immigrants—except for defendants with certain serious or violent criminal convictions. The county could be at risk of losing federal funds, according to President Trump, who has threatened to withhold if local officials refuse to comply with his orders on immigration.

